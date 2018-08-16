Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Update: Critical; Suffering From These Diseases

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health Update

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remained "critical and on life support" at the AIIMS here on Thursday, a hospital statement said.

There was no improvement in his condition since Wednesday evening since his health deteriorated.

"Vajpayee's condition continues to be the same. He is critical and on life support," said the statement from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A host of leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, visited the hospital on Thursday morning to inquire about the health of the 93-year-old leader.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up. The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS.

On June 11, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a urinary tract infection (UTI). According to the statement issued by AIIMS, Vajpayee was admitted after complaints of respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. He has also been diabetic for a while now and has one functioning kidney. Besdies these problems he has also been a victim of dementia. So, these are the health problems hes been dealing with:

1. Dementia

Dementia is not a specific disease but a general term for loss of memory and other mental abilities which are severe enough to interfere with ones daily life. It is caused by physical changes in the brain and is also seen as decline in mental abilities with age.

2. Infection in the kidney and urinary infection

Advertisement

Atal Biahri has one functioning kidney and was diagnosed with urinary and kidney infection when admitted in AIIMS in June 2018. Kidney infection is a kind of urinary infection arising in the urethra or bladder and traveling down to the kidneys. This calls for prompt medical infection and most cases needs hospitalization. Diabetes is a common cause for such an infection.

3. Diabetes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been dealing with diabetes too. Uncontrolled diabetes is like poison for the body. The symptoms can creep in anytime and you don't even get to know, which is why a regular check up is essential. Type 2 diabetes is essentially genetic but it doesn't mean you wont get it if it doesn't run in the family. Here are some steps one can take to prevent it:

1. Exercise: There is no replacement for physical activity. A regular exercise routine for 30-45 minutes, 5 to 6 times a week is absolutely essential if you want to prevent diabetes or if you already have it, to control it. It also helps have a positive impact on blood pressure levels and stress.

Exercise is a must

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Diet: Eat a well balanced and nutritious diet. Include fruits and vegetables, nuts seeds and avoid sweets, fats and packaged foods.

3. Stress: Stress is one of the biggest contributor to today's many lifestyle diseases. Keep your stress levels low - do yoga and meditate regularly.

Yoga can help relieve stress

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Routine check up: It is important that one get their blood sugar levels tested regularly to keep an eye on any rising sugar levels. Early intervention can save a lot of

5. Lose weight: Strive to achieve your ideal body weight

6. Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake

(With inputs from IANS)