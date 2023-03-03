VigRX Plus Reviews | Side Effects, Ingredients, Before and After and more

Get the power and performance of your teenage years and become a "bull" in bed again!

Brief Description of VigRX Plus (In titles)

Supplement Name: VigRX Plus

Category: 100% Natural Dietary Supplement

Subcategory: Male sexual health and sexual dysfunction prevention/fight pill

Seller: Leading Edge Health Inc. Leading Edge Health Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Supplement Form: pills

Servings/Packaging: 60

Packaging Duration: 1 month – 30 days

Registered address

Leading Edge Health INC.

300-1095 McKenzie Avenue Victoria

BC

V8P 2L5

Address 2:

Leading Edge Health Ltd

171 Arch. Makariou III Ave

Vanezis Business Center

Office 401

3027 Limassol

Cyprus

North America Toll Free Phone: 1-866-621-6884

International Phone: 1-604-677-3533

Europe Phone: +49-408-740-9646

Price/Packaging: USD69.95

Ingredients

Damiana

Epimedium Leaf Extract

Asian Red Ginseng

Muira Puama Bark Extract

Hawthorn Berry

Catuaba Bark Extract

Saw palmetto

Ginkgo Biloba

Bioperine

VigRX - Key Features

100% natural product.

No doctor's prescription.

Contains only the highest quality scientifically supported ingredients.

Enhanced formula of 9 active ingredients for male sexual health (at any age).

Clinically tested formula, proven action with real health benefits.

Non-GMO formula (without genetically modified organisms).

FDA certification for its manufacturing facilities.

GMP certification for its manufacturing process.

100% safe product not causing side effects.

100% 67 day money-back guarantee.

Secure payments in a controlled environment.

VigRX - Key Benefits

Enhances sexual mood (libido).

Facilitates intense and frequent orgasms.

Enhanced sexual pleasure.

Improved ejaculation control.

Improved erection control.

improved testosterone levels

Stronger and longer erections.

Improved fertility.

Enhanced self-confidence.

A brief description of the supplement and its company

Leading Edge Health is a nutritional supplement company with experience/prestige/credibility, based in Elizabethton, Tennessee, USA and founded in 2001 by Derek Gehl.

The company - for many years - produces and distributes natural nutritional supplements, for men and women, to enhance health and achieve general wellness and longevity; supplements broadly accepted and trusted by consumers for years, receiving positive reviews.

The company Leading Edge Health markets the natural sexual enhancement supplement VigRX Plus for adult men of all age groups feeling a need for "rejuvenation" in their sex life.

As a natural food supplement, VigRX Plus is not an appropriate therapeutic method, but a natural way to strengthen the male organism and prevent/treat non-pathological sexual dysfunctions [such as erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation (PE), or lack of sexual desire (reduced libido)].

Nevertheless, be careful. Nutritional supplements should never be administered recklessly and with not the required precautions.

They contain powerful natural ingredients, likely to interact with prescription medications or worsen other underlying conditions.

VigRX Plus - What it is

VigRX Plus Male Sexual Enhancement Supplement is created, manufactured and marketed by the world-renowned company Leading Edge Health.

It is a natural (vegan-friendly) supplement, released many years ago and is still in huge demand from consumers.

It has attracted many fanatical fans (men), mentioning in their reviews the significant benefits of sexual stimulation and renewal, strong action against sexual dysfunctions and rapid stimulation of satisfaction during sexual intercourse.

The all-natural formulation of VigRX Plus is what has made it stand out over the years and become so popular by the public.

It is a supplement to stimulate sexual health and also works positively in various aspects of general male health, offering many important benefits in his daily life.

Achieving increasing testosterone and sexual renewal, the VigRX Plus supplement also promotes a man's overall health and immunity, his cognitive function, psychology, physical condition, and even his athletic performance.

It increases his energy levels and offers him physical and mental endurance and strength to cope with all the "tests" he has to face, from morning to late at night, becoming a tireless person.

However, let us be clear at this point that VigRX is not a prescription medication.

It is a natural product to improve men's health and fitness, stimulating his testosterone and "charging" his sexual batteries.

Certainly, due to its o100% natural/non-chemical formula - VigRX Plus is not as fast-acting as prescription drugs available on the market.

It takes time to see real results.

Nevertheless, the results secured are substantial and lasting over time.

VigRX Plus natural supplement is completely safe for long-term use, it does not cause side effects and is not toxic/carcinogenic /or addictive.

What do we like about VigRX Plus?

Surely, the formula of its ingredients.

VigRX Plus is a male sexual desire and performance booster pill, which - with minerals, vitamins and herbal extracts - aims to boost libido, improve erectile function, enhance penis size, boost sperm health, improve control of ejaculation, increase in the intensity of orgasms and boost the enhancement of male fertility of any age.

It is a supplement achieving multiple health benefits (sexual and more general) and all this by increasing the levels of naturally produced testosterone in the male organism.

The herbal extracts and nutrients included in its formula enhance blood circulation in the sexual organs, reduce oxidative stress and improve the sexual process (from the beginning/arousal to the end/orgasm and ejaculation).

Every user will experience from the very first time of using an increased libido, bigger and harder erections, but also a significant increase in energy levels and physical endurance.

Besides, visible is the strengthening of the man's mood and self-confidence, feeling renewed and full of sexual tension.

VigRX Plus - Target group

If you don't know what VigRX Plus is, if it's your first time trying it, or if you feel insecure, we have all the answers you need here.

VigRX Plus is a pill for men, intended only for adults, with not underlying diseases and not taking other medicinal preparations.

It is not a synthetic hormone treatment and - therefore - does not require a prescription for its use.

It is a 100% natural nutritional supplement aimed at male sexual enhancement and prevention/fight of various sexual dysfunctions.

Therefore, if you are worried about whether VigRX Plus is really the right choice for you, then let me make it clear that it is "the right choice for every man, especially after the age of 40".

Low levels of testosterone in the organism lead to a number of other dysfunctions, sexual and mental, of physical condition, psychology, and general health.

With VigRX Plus you strengthen your organism with specially selected nutrients and vitamins promoting its sexual anti-ageing and its physical condition and mental clarity as well.

It is an effective natural supplement, suitable for all men feeling tired, with no energy and with poor psychology.

Who is Steven Lamm and why does he recommend VigRX Plus?

Steven Lamm, MD, is a physician who became broadly known to millions through ABC-TV's program, The View.

He is a pathologist and faculty member at New York University School of Medicine, a graduate of Columbia University and New York University School of Medicine.

Additionally, he is a physician for the New York State Athletic Commission.

Lamm is dedicated to clinical research and regularly offers his personal findings, analysis and commentary on a wide variety of medical topics on television and radio.

He appeared on many shows including Oprah and Lifetime Today.

Well, Steven Lamm - best-selling author and director of the NYU Men's Health Centre - recommends the use of VigRX Plus male sexual health supplement for the real and substantial health benefits it provides to the average man (especially from a certain age and up).

VigRX - The 4 top benefits

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

First benefit – Scientifically backed ingredient formula

The composition of the VigRX Plus supplement formula is anything but random.

The selection of its ingredients and their dosages are the result of extensive research and clinical trials.

The formula of VigRX Plus is the result of 10+ years of research in the field of men's sexual health, decoding statistical data and studying the latest developments from the world of medical science.

In the course of all these years, the VigRX Plus supplement did not stand still.

Its formula has been enriched to deliver even better results.

Second benefit – Optimized Dosage

With VigRX Plus you don't have to worry about anything.

Its carefully selected ingredients, as well as the dosage to which each of the ingredients has been attributed, are on the maximum safe level to create clear benefits without any risk of side effects.

This way every user can enjoy reliable and consistent results.

Third benefit – Quality Ingredients/scientifically supported

The quality of the ingredients is the key to any nutritional supplement.

In the case of VigRX Plus the ingredients used are all excellent quality ingredients of plant origin, supported by scientific research for their effective power.

Fourth benefit – Optimal absorption of ingredients with Bioperine

VigRX Plus now includes in its new formula another unique ingredient: Bioperine.

The specific ingredient may not have much to offer in terms of enhancing libido or fighting sexual dysfunctions, however, its role is really crucial in the supplement.

As it has been proven in multiple clinical studies (and received certification), it greatly increases the absorption of the ingredients with which it is combined.

To state it simply, BioPerine makes the ingredients of VigRX Plus much more powerful, more effective and more useful for the organism.

The drastic ingredients of VigRX Plus Sexual Performance booster

As mentioned earlier, a major reason we prefer and trust the VigRX Plus supplement is its updated and enhanced ingredient formula, a formula backed by clinical trials and scientific evidence.

VigRX Plus supplement is one of the few male enhancement supplements that you can state with certainty that provides real health benefits.

Nevertheless, let's look at each of the drastic ingredients of VigRX Plus capsules:

Damiana

Studies have shown that the herb called Damiana is a powerful aphrodisiac ingredient ensuring rapid stimulation of male libido.

However, apart from that - and due to its ability to increase oxygen supply and circulation through blood vessels - it ensures even harder and longer-lasting erections, enhanced sexual intensity, increased satisfaction, more explosive ejaculation and more shocking orgasms.

Asian Red Ginseng

Asian Red Ginseng is another very popular health herb, which - especially in recent years - has gained an undeniable place in many nutritional supplements.

The reason is its powerful action as a sexual stimulant.

In addition, it improves blood flow, improves the quality of erections, reduces inflammation and boosts the body's available energy levels.

Epimedium Leaf Extract

This botanical extract, also known as Horny Goat Weed, has been scientifically proven to significantly boost the levels of naturally produced testosterone in the male organism and is an ideal health supplement (especially after the age of 40 when testosterone begins to its downward course.

Nevertheless, it is also a natural aphrodisiac assisting to increase blood flow to the male genitals andenhancing erectile function and the degree of satisfaction during sexual intercourse, as well.

Hawthorn Berry

The abundant powerful flavonoids in the hawthorn berry, dilate arteries, improve blood flow throughout the organism and – due to this - provide significant muscular, sexual, energy benefits.

The antioxidant properties of this fruit are inversely proportional to its size. Such a small fruit with huge health benefits for the organism.

Hawthorn Berry nutrients help to improve heart health and lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

They also strengthen general health and boost the organism's immunity.

Muira Puama Bark Extract

Muira Puama is an Amazonian shrub, which - for obvious reasons - has also earned the name "erection root".

It is widely used to fight erectile dysfunction and is an excellent method of sexual enhancement for men feeling "down" and with no sexual desire.

It also provides a strong health boost to the immune system.

Saw Palmetto Berry

Saw Palmetto is another berry with unique natural properties.

It helps regulate important hormones and increase blood flow throughout the organism.

In addition, it increases the absorption of various vitamins and minerals promoting the "nourishment" of the organism.

Nevertheless, clearly, this is not the only reason why we find Saw Palmetto in the VigRX Plus supplement.

This berry offers strong aphrodisiac effects, while also acting as a natural testosterone booster.

Catuaba Bark Extract

This South American plant has a long history as a natural antioxidant, used to enhance sexual function, reduce fatigue and improve sleep patterns. Three alkaloids found in the plant work to help you relax by reducing stress.

Ginkgo Biloba

This herb - also with a centuries-old history - has been shown to enhance the function of nerve cells.

In addition, it offers valuable antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

However, Ginkgo Biloba has also become broadly known for its very strong nootropic effect.

Helps improve memory and focus, enhances cognitive function and promotes a good mood.

Enhancing blood flow to the brain and central nervous system, it offers a multitude of important benefits to the organism and its function.

Bioperine

We mentioned the unique ingredient Bioperine above.

It is an extract of black pepper, acting as a natural nutrient absorption booster by the organism (for optimal results and maximum health benefits).

Studies have shown that adding this particular natural ingredient (patented) to any nutritional supplement can greatly help your body absorb more nutrients and enhance the effect of the supplement.

The Benefits of using VigRX Plus briefly

Below we see some of the significant health benefits proven associated with the use of VigRX Plus natural male sexual health supplement:

Improved libido

VigRX Plus - as shown above - is a clever combination of many powerful natural aphrodisiac herbs, beneficial vitamins and nutrients stimulating the male organism (at any age) and helping to improve sexual drive and performance.

Enhanced libido translates into youth, health and a good mood.

The best sex life is the one to keep you young and active at whatever age.

Increased testosterone production

VigRX Plus contains clinically tested ingredients proven to help produce testosterone and stimulate sexuality.

This helps in increasing the sexual mood and in dealing with various sexual dysfunctions.

Harder and longer erections

Some of the natural ingredients in VigRX Plus promote optimal blood circulation through the blood vessels to the entire organism.

This implies - among other things - better-blooded genitals.

Nevertheless, in addition to better stimulation, the optimized blood circulation in the penis, it also promotes a better (length and hardness) erection.

Additional benefits - further increasing sexual pleasure - include a more controlled ejaculation and orgasms that are more explosive.

Reduced stress

In the composition of VigRX Plus, you also find ingredients assisting in naturally fighting stress (which is known to have negative consequences on sexual performance).

With the VigRX Plus supplement, you fight performance anxiety, overcome your insecurities and become more confident in bed.

Possible side effects

In general, no side effects have been associated with the use of VigRX Plus male enhancement supplement.

However, as with any supplement (even if it's 100% natural and safe like VigRX Plus), some people are likely to experience mild side effects (such as headaches, allergies or intolerances to some of the ingredients), or even more severe side effects (such as an aggravation of an already existing pathology or an interaction with some medication administered).

Side effects - understandably - may vary among users.

We recommend studying the composition of a supplement before using it.

In case of other underlying diseases, we recommend medical consent to administer VigRX Plus.

Instructions for use

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Each VigRX Plus package contains 60 pills intended for systematic use for 1 full month.

The ideal way to administer the supplement - as described by its manufacturer - is 2 pills per day.

One pill in the morning a few minutes after breakfast and one pill in the evening after dinner.

Ideally, 30 minutes is enough.

The administration of the pills should be done with plenty of water.

For some, administration of the two pills in one go is more convenient. Even so, the pills should be administered about 30 minutes after breakfast, lunch or dinner with plenty of water.

Necessary time to see results

To gain optimal results from the natural enhancement supplement VigRX Plus requires time and consistency.

The natural composition of the supplement cannot provide you with instant benefits.

However, the benefits provided by the nutritional components of the supplement are substantial and long-lasting.

The time of action of the supplement varies among persons.

Some men have reported changes in just a few weeks, while others say it can take 1 – 2 months to see a real change.

A healthy diet and regular exercise can accelerate and magnify ultimate health gains.

VigRX Plus - Purchase

The purchase of male sexual performance booster VigRX Plus is done simply, quickly and with complete confidentiality from the official website of its company.

Transactions take place in a completely secure environment and the product comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The company provides these options:

1 month supply for USD69.95

2 month supply for USD129.95

3 month supply for USD179.95

6 month supply for USD329.95

12 month supply for USD589.95

Free shipping to the United States.

Payment methods accepted:

VISA

MasterCard

American Express

Discover

PayPal

PayPal Credit

Conclusion

Sexual dysfunction problems can be the result of intense stress, unhealthy lifestyle, advanced age or even bad psychology.

However, they define a man's self-confidence.

They negatively affect his quality of life, interpersonal relationships, self-confidence and his mood for life.

VigRX Plus natural health supplement for men of all ages is a safe non-prescription option to boost a man's testosterone, virility and motivation.

It's not about some magical solution to your problems, it's about science.

The clinically supported formula of VigRX Plus helps you boost your energy levels, improve your performance in bed and uplift your sexual satisfaction.

Enhanced libido and increased sexual drive will make you a "beast" in bed.

