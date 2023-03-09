Testogen Reviews 2023 - Results, Side Effects and Customer Reviews

How Testogen works - What it contains - How much it costs - Side Effects - Alternatives - Customer Reviews and Real Results after Trying the Product for 3 months

Testosterone is an important hormone that - although present in the female organism as well - it is closely associated with "manhood".

In men, this hormone is produced mainly by the testicles affecting the look and development of young boys, the creation of the male characteristics, the reproductive ability, the sexual mood and many other areas of male health, not even possible to imagine.

As time advances and the man grows older, the production of this important hormone decreases, resulting in problems of the external look, dysfunctions or the total involvement of the above (and many more) important functions of the male organism.

By the age of 80, every man has lost more than 50% of his testosterone production, facing a variety of consequences in his daily life.

Testogen, is a 100% natural method of treating hypogonadism (i.e. low testosterone production by the organism).

Containing selected high quality all-natural ingredients, it promotes the enhanced production of testosterone by the testicles and uplifts the optimal function of the male organism, at every level.

With no synthetic hormones.

No side effects.

No risks.

Testogen - What it is

A nutritional supplement, a product used as a supplement to the existing diet of the individual.

Specifically, Testogen is a natural supplement boosting testosterone, available in capsule form for easy daily use.

Testogen is NOT a medicinal product. However, many doctors recommend it as a natural treatment/stimulation of the produced testosterone.

It is safe, legal and effective.

Testogen - Target group

As a dietary supplement, Testogen has no age, aiming at men of all ages feeling the need for an extra boost.

This means that Testogen is a multi-functional supplement with multiple health benefits, as the hormone testosterone is the catalyst for many (and very basic) functions of the organism.

Therefore, Testogen is aiming at men presenting:

Low testosterone levels

A strong feeling of fatigue and weakness

Erectile dysfunction

Decreased libido

Reduced muscle mass

Weight loss problem

Difficulty losing body fat

A desire to develop muscle mass

Energy loss

Difficulty in cognitive functions

Sleep disorders

Bad psychology/mood

Conclusion:Testogen is not just a testosterone booster only aiming at people with sexual dysfunction.

Testogen is a supplement to:

enhance athletic performance

boost sexual performance

promote the cognitive functions of the brain

to stimulate psychology

In general, a supplement for good health and quality of life

Does it work? Do I see any results?

Prior to answering this question, let's clear a few important points.

1. It is a legal product.

Testogen is a legal product manufactured ONLY in specially equipped and state-of-the-art facilities approved by FDA, in the United States and the United Kingdom.

2. It is a natural product.

Its formula contains only the highest quality natural ingredients (based on clinical research) to enhance in a natural way the production of testosterone in the male organism.

In this way, they help you stay full of energy/focused/strong/healthy/fully confident.

3. It is a product of a well-known nutritional supplements company.

This is a "guarantee" of quality, safety and effective capacity.

Testogen is one of the most popular/powerful/recognized all-natural T (testosterone) boosting supplements found in the global legal market.

Having clarified these small but very important points, let us also answer the question “Is Testogen effective? Does it really work? ”

The answer is simple.

Yes! Testogen works.

Its natural composition may not be as effective (as it is self-evident) compared to a synthetic testosterone supplement, but it is the most powerful found in a 100% natural alternative.

It is best found in a non-prescription, legal supplement, with zero side effects.

It is generally a worthwhile choice, as confirmed by countless scientific studies on the ingredients contained in its active formula.

Does it have the necessary certifications?

Yes. As already pointed out, Testogen is a legal product of a large nutritional supplement company (Health Nutrition Limited) meeting all the required safety and quality standards.

Testogen has a 100% transparent ingredient formula, without "secret blends" or unspecified amounts of ingredients.

It is a clear mix of health based on scientific data for achieving its goal.

It does not do tricks and does not make any false promises.

It does not "promote" fake hopes.

It is manufactured in FDA certified facilities for its proper production process, having received GMP certification (i.e. certification of good marketing practices).

The conditions under which Testogen is manufactured are of the highest specification and strict monitoring, aiming at ensuring the manufacturing of a quality product.

The certifications received by the Testogen supplement guarantee just this: A high quality nutritional supplement, made to the highest standards of health and safety around the world.

The factories where manufactured are of state-of-the-art, staffed with the most specialized personnel and located in the United States and the United Kingdom and not somewhere in the Third World.

In addition, the supplement's formula based on 25 official clinical trials and research data proves exactly the effectiveness of Testogen.

Ingredients found in Testogen - Are they in "sufficient" dosages?

In the Testogen supplement, you find 11 natural ingredients undergone research and clinical trials, while their action has been proved.

These 11 ingredients of Testogen - herbs and nutrients - offer high activity, individually and in combination.

Below we see them in more detail.

1. Magnesium (200 mg)

According to a study, conducted magnesium has the property of increasing the levels of free and total testosterone in men following an exercise program.

This research conducted in 2011 lasted 4 weeks and had clear results in athletes during both the rest and the training (very tedious) process.

2. D-Aspartic Acid (2.352 mg)

An amino acid, enhancing the production of luteinizing hormone (LH) which - by stimulating the Leydig cells of testicles - promotes the production of the male hormone testosterone.

D-AA is found in the Testogen supplement in a huge amount (one of the largest found in corresponding dietary supplements).

According to research, taking a D-AA supplement by men who exercise can help increase the testosterone levels effectively (up to 15% in just 6 days of use, or 42 % within just 12 days of use).

3. Fenugreek Extract (40 mg)

Fenugreek is one of the ingredients found in supplements for men (T-boosting supplements).

According to official studies, it may be used as an alternative (natural) treatment against hypogonadism, low libido and sexual dysfunction in general.

Its regular administration as a dietary supplement can increase the production (endogenous) testosterone by up to 46% in just 12 days in the 90% of men using it.

Nevertheless, its use is extremely valuable even by men who do not exercise.

Fenugreek - as a daily dietary supplement for men between the ages of 43 and 75 - can deliver tremendous benefits (in libido, sexual performance, cognition, mood, energy, physical strength and endurance).

4. Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)

Many people use it as an aphrodisiac for boosting libido and not by chance. According to scientific research, Korean Red Ginseng can enhance the erotic mood by up to 29%.

However, the most amazing thing is its potential as a "cure" for erectile dysfunction.

Korean Red Ginseng increases the levels of testosterone (T) and luteinizing hormone (LH) produced in the organism, as well as the dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

This implies improved erectile function (by 37.67%) and enhanced pleasure against sexual intercourse (by 33.79%).

This popular herb can generally offer an improvement in the symptoms of erectile dysfunction as a whole by up to 60% (i.e. not negligible).

5. Zinc (10 mg)

Next, an extremely important ingredient on Testogen's list is Zinc.

Zinc found throughout our body - and specifically within cells - plays a key role in a variety of organic processes (such as breakdown of sugars, cell division, cell growth and health, wound healing and much more important functions).

Nevertheless, Zinc is important especially for men, as a dietary supplement (especially growing up), as it enhances the production of the male hormone testosterone, significantly delaying the "signs of time" (baldness, gynecomastia, loss of sexual interest, erectile dysfunction, infertility, infertility impairment of cognitive functions of the brain, depression, loss of energy, fatigue, muscle loss in the body).

6. Boron (8 mg)

Boron is the next most important ingredient in Testogen.

It strengthens the reconstruction of lean muscle mass and overwhelmingly reduces muscle loss (due to aging, poor nutrition, or exhausting training).

In addition, Boron has the property of strengthening bone mass and preventing serious injuries and bone fractures.

This is especially useful for athletes or older men whose bones have begun to become more fragile.

Finally, Boron helps to fight erectile dysfunction, as well as other serious sexual dysfunctions, effectively.

7. Nettle Leaf Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)

Nettle Leaf Extract may sound a bit "weird" as an ingredient, but it is one of the top natural testosterone boosters.

As a nutritional supplement, it has a strong aphrodisiac effect, while at the same time it functions as a perfect performance booster, fertility stimulant, therapeutic against sexual dysfunctions.

8. Vitamin B6 (20 mg)

Scientific research has shown that vitamin B6 deficiency in men is associated with low testosterone levels and at the same time with elevated estrogen levels. Hence with many serious health problems.

Nevertheless, B6 also has a strong anti-ageing effect, as well as a strengthening effect for the functioning of the entire organism.

Provides significant amounts of energy, fights fatigue and enhances good mood, by converting amino acids into "energy bombs" such as the hormones serotonin and noradrenaline.

9. Vitamin K1 (20 mcg)

Next ingredient is Vitamin K1, working as a booster so the organism can absorb the valuable Vitamin D more efficiently.

This has as a direct consequence the improved production of testosterone and multiple benefits for the organism, sports/sexual/mental/psychological/health in general.

10. Bioperine 95% Piperine (5 mg)

Bioperine is an ingredient that is not actually used for the benefits offered directly, but indirectly.

It has the ability to increase by up to 30% the bioavailability of the other supplement's components, thus enhancing its effective capacity.

However, this ingredient does have the properties of increasing testosterone production, delaying the signs of aging and male menopause (andropause).

11. Vitamin D3 (50 mcg)

The last ingredient in Testogen is Vitamin D3.

Scientific research has shown - and is now well known - that this vitamin plays an important role in boosting bone density.

Nevertheless, what most people do not know is that it offers many and very important benefits to a man's (and not only) sexual life.

D3 can naturally help stimulate the organism to produce testosterone by as much as 20% in just 12 months.

Testogen supplement contains a sufficient amount of Vitamin D3 to ensure the desired levels of testosterone produced in the organism.

Something also worth mentioning about this important vitamin is that it can also help reduce SHBG by up to 7% in just 9 months of systemic administration.

Important Information & Contact Information for the Testogen manufacturing company

The Natural Strengthening and Athletic boosting supplement, Testogen, is a product of a world-renowned and trusted company, known as "Health Nutrition Limited".

This company owns factories in the United States and the United Kingdom, where it manufactures under the strictest monitoring and responsibility, supplements of the highest quality, excellent composition and highly effective strength.

The company of Testogen manufactures the known supplement in accordance with all regulations set by the FDA (from which it has obtained certification for its safe production facilities).

In addition, it has gained GMP certification for the good marketing practices followed by the company.

Today, the review of the Testogen supplement by its users scores 3.9 out of 5 stars on the Amazon platform (a very good rating).

Company data – Communication

+1 (844) 886-1634 (USA)

+44 0808 164 9933 (UK)

support@testogen.com (email)

Health Nutrition Limited

Foxhall Lodge

Foxhall Rd

Nottingham

NG7 6LH

United Kingdom

Finally, is Testogen FDA approved?

There is a lot of confusion in the world about this point.

Therefore, let's clear 2 points to help you better understand what is really going on with this supplement (as well as many more supplements you may have looked at).

On the internet, you find many reviews to "discredit" Testogen as a product "not approved" by the FDA.

Indeed, FDA has not approved Testogen, but it could not be not being done anyway, since as a "dietary supplement" (i.e. as a non-pharmaceutical preparation) it does not fall under its jurisdiction for testing.

However, Health Nutrition Limited (manufacturer of Testogen) has obtained FDA certification for the correct, safe and reliable way of making the supplement in its specially equipped and safe facilities.

Pros and Cons of testosterone boosting supplement Testogen

PROS

Explosive increase in testosterone production in a short time.

Improvement of physical strength and endurance, enhancement of athletic performance.

Strong anti-ageing action and effective fight against menopause symptoms.

Renewal of man's sexual life (of all ages) and stimulation of his sexual performance.

Fight sexual dysfunction (such as erectile dysfunction, decreased libido or premature ejaculation).

Use only the highest quality natural ingredients.

Zero side effects.

Enhancement of user's mental health and mood

Promotion of lean muscle mass reconstruction.

Prevention of muscle loss.

Enhancement of bone density and prevention of serious bone injuries.

Available in pill form and in the form of drops for easier use and faster results. (They are used individually, but also in combination for even more enhanced benefits).

Use without a prescription, harmless, safe, legal.

Vegan-friendly ingredient formula.

Pure formula of ingredients, without "secret" mixtures and vague dosages of ingredients.

No allergens at all.

No dairy. Suitable for people with lactose intolerance.

Free of caffeine or other stimulants. It does not affect sleep and does not cause nervousness. (you can take it even late at night if you have a workout, without any side effects).

No GMOs.

Gluten free. Suitable for people with gluten intolerance.

No soy contained.

No fillers.

CONS

Available for sale via its official website, as well as from Amazon. (We recommend buying only via the official website of the product, as via Amazon you can also fall to unreliable sellers).

The multi-buy purchase is advantageous. Purchasing individual packages is more costly and unprofitable for your pocket.

It does not offer the effects of synthetic testosterone.

Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Any Possibility for Side Effects?

Unlike many other male boosting products, Testogen, as an all-natural dietary supplement, does not cause any side effects.

It is also not addictive and not toxic.

As already seen, it consists only of the highest quality specially selected (and based on scientific data) ingredients respecting the organism and promoting a healthy and harmless renewal of the man's organism (sexual, athletic, mental and generally at every level).

However, attention. Despite the fact that it is a 100% natural nutritional supplement, you cannot take it recklessly ignoring the instructions of the company, nor exceeding the RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage).

Exceeding the recommended dose will not increase the benefits, but only the side effects.

Benefits expected from the use of Testogen

The benefits of using Testogen - according to the reviews of its users - are many and real.

Using only specially selected natural ingredients to achieve the action of Testogen supplement based on scientific research.

In any case, which is this action really? Which benefits can I expect from using Testogen?

It boosts the total testosterone produced

With Testogen, you can achieve a drastic "renewal" of your organism.

This means that as the amount of testosterone produced decreases over time, the problems increase.

By boosting testosterone production, you manage to stop the onset of old age and keep your organism healthy, functional and prosperous.

How does Testogen achieve this?

Stimulating the production of luteinizing hormone by the brain's pituitary gland.

Then, by stimulating this area of ​​the brain, the unique composition of Testogen, manages to stimulate the Leydig cells located in the man's testicles.

This results in higher testosterone production and a wealth of health benefits.

Finally, the abundance of antioxidants with which the Testogen supplement is "loaded" also contributes to the enhanced release of testosterone.

Antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Increases Free Testosterone Levels

As it is well known, testosterone is the predominant "male hormone" (despite the fact that it is also produced in the female organism).

It is therefore an androgenic hormone, which has the ability to determine the so-called "male characteristics" of the individual, produced mainly by the testicles, while a small amount is also produced by the adrenal glands.

The brain's pituitary gland is responsible for the testosterone ultimately produced by the organism (which is why the Testogen formula by affecting the pituitary gland manages to affect the amount of testosterone produced in a natural way).

Most of the testosterone produced is bound to 2 hormones, Alb Albumin and Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG).

However, a small part of the testosterone produced does not "bind" to these proteins, and remains free.

Therefore, this free testosterone is "bio-available" testosterone that is easily used by the organism for its various purposes.

Prevents and slows down the conversion of testosterone to estrogen

As the man gets older, the concentration of testosterone produced decreases, because a large part of it is converted into "female hormones" or estrogen.

This is what we commonly call "male menopause" or andropause.

Testogen - with its composition - slows down the conversion of testosterone to estrogen, giving you useful years, years of youth and health.

Enhances the sexual performance, boosting the libido

Clearly, the enhancement of the male hormone testosterone is associated with the man's sexual desire and his sexual performance.

In addition, the high number of nutrients, herbs and specially selected ingredients of Testogen promote the good sexual function of the man and fight any "uncomfortable" conditions.

Boosts the athletic performance and maximizes the athletic Benefits

Boosting testosterone - among many other health benefits - greatly enhances a user's athletic performance.

Thus, Testogen is not used by chance (apart of male enhancement supplement and treatment against sexual dysfunction) as a sports booster supplement too.

Enhances the energy, physical strength and endurance

Testosterone is associated with the general feeling of health, wellness, vitality and functionality of a man.

Therefore, increasing its levels can only offer benefits to the daily life of the man, who will suddenly feel more active, more capable and full of life.

Not to mention the stimulation of the organic immunity that was offered.

Improves the brain's cognitive ability

It is true. Testosterone has also a significant effect on your cognitive functions.

It is not a coincidence that as you grow older (and testosterone falls) your memory, perception, learning ability or ability to solve complex problems also decreases significantly.

With Testogen, you give a strong "dose of renewal" to your organism and your mind as well.

Testogen - Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA)

The RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) - as stated on the official website of the supplement - is at 4 capsules per day.

Exceeding the recommended dose is contraindicated.

Ideally administered in the morning, about 20 minutes before breakfast, with plenty of water (at least 1 large glass).

Is Testogen a steroid?

No. However, this is also the "magic" with this supplement.

Its 100% natural composition works just like an anabolic steroid, offering all the benefits of a steroid and eliminating all risks.

Testogen is not detected in specific tests, nor does it contain any prohibited or dangerous toxic substances.

Testogen - Points of purchase – Is it available in the shops as well?

The Testogen supplement is available, as already mentioned, via its official website, as well as on Amazon.

However, on Amazon, there is a risk of buying a cheap imitation of the original supplement.

In addition, via the official website, you can take advantage of offers, 24/7 customer service and (certainly) a 100% refund guarantee in case of non-satisfaction.

Each pack of Testogen pills sells for USD59.99.

A pack of Testogen pills and 1 pack of Testogen Drops costs USD89.99.

Testogen - Any other legal Alternatives

The truth is that in the market you can find a variety of Testosterone boosting products, legal or illegal.

We have selected for you the 2 most popular options for natural and safe boost of testosterone, for 2023,

First Option: TestoPrime

Second Option: Testo-Max

Why should I select Testogen? Conclusion

Testogen is an all-natural dietary supplement, working like an anabolic steroid.

NOT causing side effects.

NOT being toxic.

NOT using injections.

NOT causing addiction.

NOT being detected in anti-doping controls.

