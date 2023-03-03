RAD 140 (Testolone) | Side Effects, Dosage, Before and After and More

Read all the information about the well-known SARM Rad 140 (Testolone).

Find out what to do and what not to do. Get the maximum possible benefits with minimum side effects.

In today's article, we present an objective review of the extremely popular SARM RAD-140 (Testolone).

You can see the significant benefits and possible risks following its use.

In the lines below, we attempted to include all useful information for you, whether you are a new or an experienced user of this particular SARM or other similar preparations.

The details about the product in question, the way it works, the results ensured, the risks it hides and the best way to use it, are coming into the light of this presentation.

A number of testimonials from experienced users and smart tips to help you use this product in the most effective and safest way for your organism are revealed so you get the maximum possible benefits in the minimum time.

In the course of the presentation, we see what an efficient RAD 140 (Testolone) cycle looks like and we examine the behavior of this SARM when combined in stacks and we bring information on legal alternatives (since RAD 140 is strictly banned and its use is prosecuted by law).

Finally, we will answer any questions/reservations you may have, especially if you are "new" to the anabolic steroids and SARMs world.

Testol 140, a product of the world-renowned sports supplement company CrazyBulk, was selected for those who do not want to get involved with illegal & dangerous substances.

SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) – A brief introduction

Prior to starting any discussion about SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) let's explain exactly what a SARM is, what purpose it serves, what benefits it provides and what side effects it can cause in the organism.

Well, what is a SARM?

SARMs are a new, innovative and very popular type of sports supplement, which are conquering the world in no time.

The name SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) refers to a new era/new generation of steroids, which - like the classic anabolic steroids - increase the organism's anabolic levels, enhance the user's athletic performance and maximize the final training benefits, received from training sessions.

While (in sports) SARMs are seen as something “new”, they have actually been around since World War II.

The SARMs were developed by modifying the testosterone molecule and were originally used as a treatment for treating osteoporosis, cancer, AIDS and other serious diseases leading the body to muscle loss and bone deterioration.

Today, one can now find many types of SARMs in the market. Different products (Ligandrol, Mk 677 etc) each serve different purposes.

Certainly, you have noticed that all these products, called "SARMs", have alphanumeric names.

Surely, anything but random.

The reason is simple. Drug dealers have not yet named the specific chemicals, as none of them has yet been approved for legal use.

SARMs are chemical products, still in the research stage and not officially released for sale.

Law prosecutes their sale and use.

SARMs in sports: What's their role?

The truth is that, despite the fact that SARMs are dangerous preparations that have not yet been approved for release on the market, you find them on the black market in great abundance.

In fact, some of them may have a rather dubious composition and quite serious consequences for the user's organism.

Don't forget that - in any case - when referring to SARMs, we are talking about strictly prohibited substances included in the WADA list of the most dangerous chemical substances.

Sports professionals however (and especially bodybuilders) select to take this risk and put their lives in serious danger.

The reason is the many benefits that SARMs offer in sports.

After all, SARMs are anabolic steroids of a newer generation and with significantly fewer side effects than the classic anabolic steroids known.

This is the main reason why they got such fanatical followers so quickly.

SARMs offer athletic boost similar to that of anabolic steroids, however, with much more limited side effects on the organism.

SARMs are a much safer alternative to conventional anabolic steroids.

RAD 140 (Testolone) – What it is

Radius Health Inc. is the manufacturer of RAD 140, or Testolone, a SARM, a "Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator".

This particular company created this supplement to offer an effective treatment for muscle and bone loss.

Nevertheless, something that became a "magic potion of success" for the athletes.

The enormous benefits of RAD 140 (Testolone) offered to a person's athletic performance, as well as their physical gains, are not unnoticed.

RAD 140 (Testolone) was a new version of the classic anabolic steroids, however, without their main problem (namely the numerous negative effects on the user's health).

The limited side effects of RAD 140 (Testolone) (always compared to anabolic steroids) are due to the "selective action" of this chemical.

RAD 140 (as a SARM) was created to imitate the effects of androgens.

Unlike anabolic steroids, it works with a more selective action concentrating exclusively on the bone tissue and muscles, without affecting the rest of the organs.

In addition, for the novice users, let us explain the following very important difference between SARMs and anabolic steroids.

SARMs – precisely due to their selective effect - do not cause damage to the liver, as anabolic steroids with their more extensive action.

This is the most basic reason why SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) has acquired so many followers and fanatical users in the sports field in such a short time.

SARM RAD 140 – How it works

To fully understand how SARMs work, you must first learn and understand how the hormones work in your organism and how they affect your overall fitness.

Therefore, let's start talking about the way hormones work in your organism.

We could say that their action as "messengers" inside the organism, communicating with the cells of the various parts of the body, largely determines athletic performance and this is the most important reason that for decades chemical substances (such as anabolic steroids) achieve an enhanced anabolic effect.

Once this communication is complete - and depending on the chemical/synthetic hormone used - different commands are carried out to the cells and different benefits are achieved.

Hormones increasing the desired physical benefits of sports are called androgens.

The most important of these androgenic/anabolic hormones is undoubtedly testosterone.

Well, how do androgens work in the body?

The actions of androgens in the body may be summarized in the following 3 categories:

They are converted into the hormone DHT (dihydrotestosterone) and then bind to the androgen receptors.

They bind to the androgen receptors in the cells of the body.

They are converted to estradiol (an estrogen hormone) which is then bound by the estrogen receptor.

The body normally regulates the production of androgens in order to achieve hormonal balance in the organism.

Nevertheless, when someone uses anabolic steroids or other similar chemical preparations (such as SARMs), the cells are flooded with androgens.

This also implies that all androgen receptors undergo a saturation, which clearly has consequences for the body's cells as well.

This in some cases can have a positive connotation (for example muscle gains), while in some cases; a negative connotation (such as severe liver damage) may be present.

Fortunately, SARMs work produces exactly the same effects as anabolic steroids [i.e. by stimulating androgen receptors] but they do so selectively only on bone and muscle cells, thus minimizing side effects.

This means that all the rest of the cells in the body are not affected and do not run the risk of developing significant malfunctions (as is the case with steroids).

Specifically, what is the action of SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) in the organism?

The SARM RAD 140 - also known as Testolone - is specifically designed to target specific androgen receptors: that is, those associated exclusively with muscle and bone tissue.

This chemical structure of RAD 140 ultimately differentiates it from anabolic steroids, delivering the massive muscle gains and body strength of steroids in just the same effective way.

The training benefits it ensures are true of top quality.

However, its negative impact on the organism is much more limited (but non-existent) compared to anabolic steroids.

The reason why RAD 140 has become necessary" in the training world (not only for bodybuilders, but also in general for athletes setting their goals for physical strengthening and muscle reconstruction) is precisely this combination:

limited side effects | great benefits

Therefore, if we wanted to describe the action of RAD 140 in the organism, we would say that it is summarized in the following 2 very basic directions:

Muscle Toning and Muscle Building

RAD 140 (Testolone) is the first choice of many people in gyms.

It is the number one SARM if you want to achieve massive muscle gains but also massive muscle strengthening/endurance/performance.

It offers a huge energy boost so you can achieve optimal performance in your workouts (no matter how intense and demanding they are), but also manage to have a fast recovery (so you can train more often).

Another reason for many athletes selecting RAD 140 (Testolone), is the fact that it acts as a "protective shield" for the muscles, preventing wear and tear during hard training.

Strengthening Bones and Prevention of serious Injuries

In addition to incomparable muscle strengthening and reconstruction, RAD 140 (Testolone) also contributes drastically to the strengthening of bone density.

Do not forget that RAD 140 (Testolone) was designed as a treatment - among other things - for osteoporosis.

RAD 140 prevents bone wear and tear resulting from hard training (such as weightlifting and bodybuilding).

What is the main reason NOT to choose RAD 140 (Testolone)?

RAD 140 is one of the most popular chemicals in the world of anabolic steroids and their chemical alternatives.

It is a powerful chemical compound acting (like anabolic steroids) as muscle growth and athletic performance enhancers.

It is the "guilty secret" of many bodybuilders (and not only) who are looking for ways to noticeably improve their performance and build muscle quickly.

RAD 140 or Testolone is a chemical product under investigation that has not yet received marketing approval.

It is a non-steroidal, orally bio-available chemical formulation, a very potent SARM.

The manufacturer of this particular SARM - Radius Health - developed it as a Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).

RAD 140 Testolone is not a “harmless”, safe training enhancer, as many want to believe.

It is indeed safer than steroids; however, it remains a very powerful and very dangerous chemical.

In fact, it is a chemical substance with still unknown consequences for the organism – in short and long term - since it is still under the microscopic lens of scientists.

It is true that it ensures all the positive results and benefits of anabolic steroids.

Nevertheless, is that enough to put your life in danger?

SARM Rad 140 – Key characteristics

Testolone is an oral chemical.

Not requiring injections and not presenting any difficulty in its administration.

This simplicity in its use was another reason for becoming particularly popular by the general sports population.

This highly potent selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) has given real promise in the clinical trials related to the treatment of health conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis, conducted so far.

Testolone is a chemical that binds to androgen receptors (specific tissues) and stimulates muscle growth in a truly unreal way.

The results are immediate and impressive.

This is not a lie.

Moreover, it boosts bone density and boosts lean body mass, with minimal side effects (compared to steroids).

RAD 140 (Testolone) – Main benefits from its use

It is already mentioned that the two main functions of SARM RAD 140 in the body are namely muscle rebuilding and bone strengthening.

Nevertheless, the benefits offered by this chemical are not the only ones.

Therefore, let's see in detail all the reasons why many athletes select SARM RAD 140 for their training improvement.

Strengthening of skeletal muscles

SARM Rad 140 offers much more than just a muscle boost, it offers a truly unique muscle superiority, acceleration of muscle recovery, as well as the creation of lean hard muscle mass.

In addition, it also works "protectively" against the muscle mass, protecting it from damage.

Strengthening Bone Tissues

Second important benefit - as already stated - is certainly the strengthening of bone density and the prevention of their injuries.

Bone strengthening is probably the most needed action of this particular SARM, especially in bone-stressing sports...like bodybuilding.

Strong muscle growth (Bulk)

Muscle mass is the number one demand in bodybuilding.

It is quite a difficult and demanding process, involving many hours of grueling training, lots of sweat, great dedication and discipline.

Muscles need more protein to "nourish" after a workout, get stronger, "heal" and eventually grow.

The biochemical process of protein synthesis supported by the androgenic/anabolic hormone testosterone triggers the formation of the macronutrient to «feed» the muscles.

Improvement of sports performance

Improving athletic ability is always a demand in gyms, whether we are talking about professional or amateur sports.

The chemical substance testolone accelerates the organism's metabolic function, thereby significantly improving the way the organism uses/channels/takes advantage of the available energy.

Metabolizing fats means large amounts of useful energy available to the organism for successfully (and more efficiently) completing demanding workouts without accidents.

In addition, it significantly reduces muscle recovery periods after each workout.

Boost of metabolism and “dry out” process

In relation to other SARMs - and due to its nature - SARM RAD 140 puts the organism into a state of intensive fat burning where it drives the body into incredible "drying".

By accelerating the rate of metabolism and promoting muscle growth, SARM RAD 140 is the ideal selection for rapid physical gains.

Muscle loss prevention

Building muscle is not sufficient to get the ultimate desired benefits.

For obtaining the most out of your workouts, it is extremely important to protect your lean muscle mass from damage and loss.

Those who exercise know very well that this is an extremely tricky and difficult undertaking.

SARM RAD 140 is really extremely effective for this purpose.

RAD 140 Cycle – Useful information

The use of SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) is banned and the data listed below is empirical.

There is no clear and scientifically proven evidence for the "correct" use of this chemical substance.

In fact, its use has not even been approved yet and has been characterized as "dangerous".

RAD 140 - Half-Life

The half-life of RAD 140 —that is, the time the chemical remains active in the organism is estimated to be about 20 hours.

This is a long lifetime, a very positive fact for sportsmen, since it ensures action almost the entire 24-hours, meaning that only one dose of RED 140 per day is sufficient.

RAD 140 – Ideal cycle

The correct dosage of such a drug still under investigation cannot be determined.

The SARM RAD 140 Testolone is, however, broadly used (illegally) by a multitude of athletes, resulting in a usage guide purely empirical.

Usually, this SARM is used in a cycle of 4 to 6 weeks and in a dose between 10 and 30 mg per day of use.

The dosage for novice users should not exceed 8 to 10 mg per day, with a gradual increase of the dose.

What is the maximum allowable dose?

Even experienced users should not exceed the dose of 20 mg per day.

Is the use of SARM RAD 140 allowed in sports?

No, and this is final.

RAD 140 is a SARM still being studied by researchers and has NOT been officially licensed for athletic purposes.

Is there a legal and safe alternative?

Yes. The proposal presented to you is 100% safe and legal and 100% effective.

It's called Testol 140 and it's created from only 100% natural, safe and clinically supported ingredients from the CrazyBulk company.

Testol 140 – What it is

CrazyBulk's Testol 140 is a "revolution" in the training world, with top physical benefits (equivalent to powerful steroids) and without any health risks.

No risk of addiction or toxicity. No hormonal disturbances and serious side effects.

This particular product is designed to deliver (almost to the absolute) the anabolic benefits of SARM RAD 140 (Testolone), only with clinically supported ingredients derived from nature, with zero chemicals, zero toxic substances and zero side effects.

CrazyBulk's Testol 140 offers all the benefits of its SARM counterpart [increased muscle building and body fat burning, enhanced metabolic function and energy, with serious anabolic & training benefits].

Testol 140 – How it works

Testol 140 is in pill form for easy oral use.

It is a natural nutritional supplement imitating the action of the well-known SARM, yielding fast and impressive benefits.

Testol 140 with a "rich" formula of natural and scientifically supported premium ingredients enhances the natural production of testosterone in the organism and increases the anabolic benefits, leading to an extreme increase in muscle mass in the body, to enhanced fat burning and certainly to energy loading of the body.

With Testol 140 you will experience greater physical strength, endurance and energy.

Your training will go to a higher level.

It is a legal and safe alternative to the well-known SARM Testolone RAD 140.

It imitates the same ability as the well-known SARM to cause anabolic effects and boost testosterone.

Testol 140, however, does not come with any of the adverse effects of SARMs as in the case of Testolone we examined here.

CrazyBulk's Testol 140 best administration is 30 to 45 minutes before training to gain its maximum anabolic effect during exercise.

The daily dose is 4 capsules with a glass of water.

Testol 140 belongs to CrazyBulk's top line of legal steroids and SARMs products.

It is designed to deliver professional benefits to bodybuilders and athletes looking for a legal alternative to anabolic steroids.

A selection that will not "disqualify" them, following doping controls and will not endanger their health.

Testol 140 can provide you - so simply and without risks - the benefits seen below:

massive muscle gains

lean muscle mass without loss

enhanced fat- burning and drying

increased energy levels

rapid recovery

enhanced testosterone levels

focus

enhanced incentives

Testol 140 is designed to "nourish" the muscles and imitates the enhancing action of the SARM Testolone.

Testol 140 - Ingredients

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Fenugreek

KSM 66 Ashwagandha

Pomegranate Whole Fruit Powder

Senactiv

CrazyBulk's Legal SARM Testol 140 - Purchase

The purchase of Testol 140 is possible only through the official website of the CrazyBulk company.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Summary | RAD 140 or Testol 140?

I see absolutely no reason why you shouldn't prefer CrazyBulk's legal and safe Testol 140 option.

It is a 100% natural sports-enhancing nutritional supplement imitating the action of the well-known (dangerous and banned) SARM RAD 140 by almost 100%.

