ProDentim Reviews 2023 | Worth Buying or Customer Complaints for Side Effects

Is Prodentim safe? Are the side effects published true? Does it really work? Customer Reviews and lot more

Introductory note

It is true that the majority of people face serious problems with their dental and oral health, struggling to maintain their teeth and gums healthy, regardless of the time used for achieving it (toothbrush, floss, mouthwash).

It is worth mentioning that the majority of the problems come from the poor diet followed by modern man.

The high consumption of sugar and fried foods, combined with the insufficient intake of nutrients has dramatically increased dental and oral health problems.

The increased intake of sugar along with abundant preservatives/dyestuff/and chemical elements forces the teeth to be cleaned more frequently during the day.

Nevertheless, how many people have the opportunity to brush their teeth every time they drink coffee or eat a snack at work?

It is, therefore, not uncommon, nowadays, for many people to turn to prescription drugs or mouthwashes seeking to boost their oral and dental health and certainly to prevent various infections, while some of them even led to more "drastic" solutions, turning to surgical operations for eliminating dental problems.

However, these methods can be effective, but they cost a lot, and do not offer a permanent solution in the end.

A "bad" lifestyle & diet of the person will lead to problems again.

Finally, some selectnatural alternatives to protect their oral hygiene.

In order to avoid the various "harsh" chemicals and surgeries (which only provide temporary benefits), they opt for natural supplements assisting to prevent various oral infections, gingivitis and tooth decay and surely bad breath.

These supplements are clearly much more economical, do not contain any dangerous chemical elements and have clearly fewer side effects.

On the market, however, you can find a very large number of oral health supplements, however, not all of them are able to offer you what they claim.

This is why, before you purchase any of these supplements, you should be aware of the ingredients used in the product, as well as its mode of work.

In today's article, we discuss a full review of the natural oral health supplement ProDentim.

ProDentim – its identity in brief

Product Name

ProDentim

Company contact data

Email: contact@prodentim-product.com

Order Self-Service

clkbank.com

Order Support (toll-free)

1-800-390-6035

Order Support (international)

1-208-345-4245

Important information

Uses only the highest quality natural ingredients.

Its formula is backed by scientific research.

Manufactured in FDA-certified facilities.

Manufacturing facilities are in the United States.

Has GMP certification.

Does not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Offered with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Offers attractive economic packages (purchase only through the official website).

Offers 2 FREE e-books with useful oral health information.

Scientific references in NIH (National Library of Medicine), Healthline, Ask the Dentist, Nature and HuffPost.

Important benefits following its use

Supports the overall health of the organism (and not just oral and dental health)

Strengthens the organism's defenses with natural nutrients.

Helps improve teeth and gum health in a natural/non-invasive way.

Contributes to the effective reduction of gum inflammation (gingivitis).

Offers clean and fresh breath.

Promotes oral health and prevents infections.

Helps to whiten teeth.

Prevents tooth decay.

Helps improve digestive health.

Supports the respiratory tract.

Active Natural Ingredients

Inulin

Malic acid

Tricalcium Phosphate

Peppermint

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Reuteri

B. lactis BL-04®

Purchase price

One (1) bottle (1 month treatment): USD69

Three (3) bottles (3 months of treatment) : USD177

Six (6) bottles (6 months of treatment) : USD294

Where you find it

ProDentim's genuine natural oral and dental health supplement is only available through its official website.

What it is

ProDentim is a food supplement and not a chemical/pharmaceutical product, containing no chemicals, but only natural ingredients of the highest quality supported by scientific research and clinical trials, promoting oral and dental health.

ProDentim uses thousands of beneficial bacteria to prevent the development of infections in the oral cavity and promote improved dental health.

The majority of people today have problems with their teeth or gums.

Bad breath is simply a sign that something is not quite right with your oral health.

Even if teeth are diligently taken care of with regular brushing and flossing, many people continue to experience serious problems with their teeth.

The natural supplement ProDentim comes to provide a solution to this, offering the user all the necessary nutrients needed for boosting the number of good bacteria to protect oral health and prevent the creation of infections and other problems.

ProDentim's natural ingredient formula - as proven by scientific research - reduces inflammation in your mouth and improves the overall health of the oral cavity (teeth and gums).

This is a unique blend of 3.5 billion probiotic strains assisting effectively the stimulation of good oral bacteria, a natural method of dental and oral health worth trying.

No side effects.

No dangerous chemicals.

No toxic substances.

With the ProDentim supplement, you prevent any damage and costly visits to the dentist.

You also save a lot of money, pain, suffering and trouble.

How it works

ProDentim is a food supplement – one hundred (100) percent natural non-chemical composition, containing "good" bacteria to support oral health and prevent oral infections leading to problems such as tooth decay, gingivitis & ultimately tooth loss.

In addition, ProDentim's natural formula helps eliminate bad breath and gives you self-confidence and security.

However, if that's not enough for you, here is something more.

With ProDentim, the whiteness of the teeth is gradually strengthened, giving you a healthy white smile of many stars.

ProDentim natural supplement infuses the mouth with beneficial probiotic strains and prevents/eliminates dental problems.

In any case, ProDentim does not only contribute to oral health only.

The natural probiotics in its formula also help to eliminate gut bacteria and therefore improve the digestive health of the individual.

With a powerful blend of three (3) unique ingredients and an exclusive blend of four (4) botanicals and minerals, ProDentim offers unique benefits to the user.

Its formula is more powerful and effective than many natural oral health supplements found in the market.

With its natural ingredients proven to maintain the whiteness of teeth and promote their health, ProDentim is definitely one of today's top oral care and health products.

In fact, it is the only natural supplement, offering a beneficial and highly effective blend of three point five (3.5) billion probiotic strains and nutrients, actually boosting oral and dental health, and offering real and visible benefits.

It is a blend of malic acid, peppermint and many other specially selected clinically supported natural ingredients, which work against dental problems.

The daily intake of ProDentim can provide your teeth and gums with the extra protection required during the day.

Nevertheless, it also provides your organism with a series of necessary vitamins and minerals improving the overall health and immunity of your organism.

ProDentim - Natural Ingredients and how they work

As already mentioned, ProDentim is not a pharmaceutical preparation.

It contains no dangerous chemicals but only natural clinically selected ingredients promoting healthy teeth and gums.

However, let's see in more detail the identity of these natural ingredients and what they can (really) offer to users.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lacticaseibacillus paracasei (L. paracasei) is a type of probiotic, “good" bacteria found in the mouth and taking care of maintaining oral health.

These "good" bacteria contribute to the breakdown of food, the optimal absorption of valuable nutrients by the organism and the fight against all "bad" and harmful organisms.

Although there is not yet sufficient scientific evidence to support all the health benefits provided by L. paracasei, it is broadly used and has been introduced into many health supplements.

For example, although there is still insufficient evidence to support its use for COVID-19, it is used by a large number of people as an extra boost.

L. paracasei is not the same as other probiotics or foods like kefir or yoghurt, it is rather a popular probiotic often found in digestive health and immune system boosting supplements.

It is one of the most capable good bacteria supporting dental health and preventing oral inflammation.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

In recent years, probiotics have been a big trend in digestive (and not only) health, attracting all media exposure and actively entering the food and nutritional supplement industry.

Limosilactobacillus reuteri (L. reuteri) is another important type of probiotic naturally found in the digestive tract.

Its function is to produce lactic acid in the intestine, another beneficial bacterium assisting to break down food, absorbing nutrients and certainly fighting against "bad" bacteria endangering the smooth functioning of the organism and its health, often used to combat various symptoms such as stomach pain, colic, constipation or diarrhoea.

It is also commonly used in cases of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

Some even use it to control high cholesterol.

BL-04

Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04 is a strain of good and beneficial bacteria found in the intestines of healthy people, promoting the improvement of immune function, the regulation of gastrointestinal processes and the treatment of digestive dysfunctions, the reduction of side effects of antibiotics and in general the general health of the individual.

In addition, it contributes drastically to the health of the mouth and teeth by strengthening the balance of oral bacteria.

Inulin

Inulin is a beneficial prebiotic fiber giving "food" to the beneficial bacteria, enhancing their survival and promoting the oral and dental health of the person (and not only).

There is evidence that three (3) prebiotics are those able to actually provide health benefits.

These are: inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and galactooligosaccharides (GOS).

Inulin has been shown to offer some very important digestive benefits to the organism.

For example, it has been shown to help with constipation.

Also - as "food" for the good bacteria, inulin contributes to the survival and wellness of the beneficial bacteria Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli in the intestine.

Malic Acid

Malic acid is used by the organism mainly for energy production.

Several people seem to use it as a dietary supplement mainly to treat fatigue and diseases such as fibromyalgia.

Something that many do not know, however, is that malic acid restores the color of the teeth and promotes the overall health of the teeth and gums.

The ProDentim supplement is mainly used as a natural "whitener" of the teeth to restore their natural color.

Mint

Peppermint is best known for its flavor in chewing gum and candies, as a natural way to improve breath odor.

Nevertheless, it is also an extremely beneficial source of antioxidant elements contributing to the health of the digestive system (reducing gastrointestinal disorders) and assisting in the protection of the organism from harmful free radicals.

BLIS M-18

BLIS M-18 provides immediate oral benefits, added to promote oral health and prevent tooth decay in a natural way.

BLIS M18 supports healthy gums and teeth by restoring the good bacteria in the user's mouth.

BLIS K-12

The final component of the ProDentim supplement is BLIS K-12, another important probiotic for teeth and gum health.

This ingredient is a specific strain of bacteria found naturally in the mouth and throat of some healthy people.

Salivarius strain K12, commonly known as BLIS K12, is a completely safe and extensively studied probiotic by the scientific community.

It helps prevent strep throat and tonsillitis, ear infections (otitis media) and works as an excellent treatment for bad breath, offering immediate results as well.

ProDentim - Key Pros

Some of the most notable features of ProDentim are detailed below:

Promotes healthy oral microflora.

Helps to whiten teeth.

Made entirely from natural ingredients backed by science.

Natural ingredient formula with no use of synthetic ingredients, harmful chemicals or toxins.

It is completely safe for the organism and does not cause side effects.

It can be used without fear for long periods.

Offers a money-back guarantee.

ProDentim's company offers affordable shopping packages.

ProDentim - Possible side effects following its use

The ProDentim supplement was developed using a range of beneficial probiotic bacteria in safe (clinically proven) amounts to promote oral health and prevent tooth and gum disease, as well as fight bad breath.

The supplement manufactured from only high-quality natural ingredients in FDA-approved facilities, adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

According to its reviews published on the official website from users of the supplement, ProDentim is a safe supplement with no serious side effects.

However, as with any nutritional supplement - absolute adherence to the company's instructions for use is required.

Over-consumption of ProDentim can cause minor to-more serious side effects, such as dizziness, nausea, constipation and fever.

If you experience side effects, we recommend an immediate examination by a health specialist.

ProDentim – Supporting scientific evidence

ProDentim's formula is a dynamic blend of three point five (3.5) billion probiotic strains from three (3) unique natural ingredients improving oral and dental health and helping for clean and fresh breath.

It also has a proprietary blend of four (4) botanicals and minerals to strengthen gums and prevent infection.

ProDentim contains Lactobacillus paracasei, a probiotic strain, promotes oral and dental health and which, as proven in scientific research, offers strong antibacterial properties.

Besides, in ProDentim, you find important natural ingredients supported by scientific research and assisting in effectively reducing inflammation in the mouth and improving the general immunity and health of the organism.

ProDentim natural oral health supplement is a natural means of stimulating the population of good bacteria in the oral cavity.

In addition, with Lactobacillus reuteri in its composition, ProDentim improves the health of the gastrointestinal tract and promotes the optimal functioning of the digestive system.

There are many reasons for selecting ProDentim and these are the many other probiotic strains contained (such as the probiotic strain is B.lactis BL-04) contributing to dental hygiene and to the stimulation of the body's immunity in general.

Furthermore, peppermint is the key ingredient that ProDentim uses to defeat bad breath and provide a truly cool breath of freshness.

ProDentim - Purchase and price

ProDentim supplement is only available through its official website.

Each ProDentim supplement pack costs USD69.

With the purchase of more packages in one order, you get better prices.

Thus, with the purchase of three (3) packs of ProDentim, the cost is USD177, while for the purchase of six (6) packs it is only $294.

Every order comes with FREE shipping.

With the purchase of the three (3)-pack or six (6)-pack, you also get two (2) free e-books.

These books contain useful information to help you improve your oral microflora.

ProDentim - Frequently asked questions

Q: Why do we recommend ProDentim?

Maintaining a healthy population of "good" bacteria in the mouth is extremely difficult.

The evidence comes from the many dental and gum problems in the vast majority of the population.

However, in the mouth, apart from the good bacteria, many dangerous/harmful bacteria are also growing.

When these "bad" bacteria enter the digestive and respiratory systems can cause serious health problems and malfunctions in the organism.

With the natural supplement ProDentim, you promote the balance of the population of bacteria in the mouth, the health of teeth and gums, and the strengthening of the immune system.

Q: Can I purchase ProDentim from Amazon?

The original ProDentim supplement is only available through its official website on the internet and not through third party sellers.

Q: How can I keep my teeth and gums healthy?

With frequent and diligent brushing (2 times a day), as well as with a proper nutritious diet and by taking a quality oral health supplement (like ProDentim) working preventatively and curatively.

Q: Why does oral health also affect gut health?

The connection between oral & digestive health is now scientifically proven.

When the mouth is healthy, the digestive system works more smoothly and the person experiences less discomfort.

Nevertheless, why does this happen?

The gastrointestinal tract when attacked by the harmful bacteria growing in the oral cavity leads to many different types of chronic diseases.

ProDentim - Real user and customer reviews

ProDentim supplement is a natural probiotic supplement, completely safe and effective, helping to improve oral hygiene, using only natural but very powerful ingredients (all clinically tested).

Looking at the ProDentim user reviews on the product's official website, you can easily see that this is a popular supplement that seems to have helped thousands of people improve their oral hygiene.

ProDentim - Conclusion

ProDentim is an effective "ally" for your oral and teeth health.

It's really worth trying it.

