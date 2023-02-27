Ibutamoren MK-677 (Review 2023) | All Info - Side Effects, Risks, Dosage And More

Updated review of the popular SARM Mk-677 - The best way to use it [risks and benefits - cycle and stacks, results and legal alternative]

Today, we present a review/best-use guide of MK-677 (also known as Ibutamoren or Nutrobal), to help you find out what it is/how it works/what benefits it offers/and what risks it hides.

MK-677 is a member of the same class, so to speak, as Cardarine.

The reason is simple. While many people classify them as SARMs, in fact, they are not.

MK-677 (Ibutamoren) is a secretagogue of the growth hormone.

Most modern people are looking for wellness and good physical condition, as the rhythms of life have become more intense, having unpleasant consequences for human health.

Everyday's stress in life is enormous, the work demands are endless, and the free time is minimal to non-existent.

However, this lifestyle entails many serious health problems.

Fortunately, in recent years (as technology has advanced and the world has become more informed) an increasing number of people are showing a keen interest in their fitness, look and health by turning to sports and physical exercise of any form.

Nevertheless, as it is human nature to seek more, the need for workout boosters has led to the boom of this particular formulation industry of legal and illegal products.

This article presents everything one needs to know about the well-known product MK-677 (Ibutamoren) and its action in the organism.

In addition, we examine and discuss a legal and all-natural alternative, Ibuta 677, offering exactly the same benefits as MK-677 without any health risks. This is a product of the leading legal steroid and SARMs company, CrazyBulk.

MK-677 (Ibutamoren) – What it is

Prior to proceeding, we should clarify again that MK-677 is not actually a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator).

It is a secretagogue of the growth hormone promoting the production of two (2) specific chemicals in the body, HGH (Growth Hormone) and IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1).

In any case, it has been established to be referred to Ibutamoren as a SARM and as such, we will refer to it today, a powerful chemical compound with very great benefits for the organism:

enhanced fat burning

muscle mass stimulation

improvement of skin, hair and nails quality

sleep improvement

Further, down in the article, we examine in more detail all benefits and side effects resulting from this particular product.

Nevertheless, we can say for sure though, that MK-677 is undoubtedly one of the most popular/ most loved/and broadly used products (certainly 100%illegal) for rebuilding muscle in a quick and spectacular way.

The reason many people insist on overlooking the "bad side" of this particular product and the endless risks to their health, is that it really offers huge training benefits and impressive physical gains, in fact in a short period.

Most athletes of heavy and demanding sports (such as bodybuilders and weightlifters) have tried it and recommend it.

Our suggestion, however, remains the legal route: The 100% legal SARM, Ibuta, from the leading sports supplement company CrazyBulk, a product perfectly imitating the action of MK-677.

SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) – How it works

To understand the actual action (positive and negative) of MK-677 in the organism we need to carry out a research of this chemical more in depth and to find out how it works in the organism.

Therefore, at this point, we should first address the fact that Ibutamoren is a ghrelin receptor agonist and so a human growth hormone (HGH) releaser.

Here, in simple words, the meaning of the above definition.

The SARM Ibutamoren MK-677 works by imitating the hormone ghrelin in the organism (and more specifically in the human brain).

Ghrelin - one of the most essential hormones in the human organism - is also broadly known as the "hunger hormone".

To understand how Ibutamoren works, it is sufficient to understand how the hormone ghrelin works in the organism.

As already mentioned, the hormone ghrelin belongs to a group of hormones called "hunger hormones".

As ghrelin is released in the stomach, it sends to the brain the message of “hunger”, which ultimately leading the person to consume food.

In other words, the hormone ghrelin determines a person's eating habits and therefore their body weight/physical condition/body fat and look.

How does ghrelin relate to fitness and bodybuilding?

As a hormone regulating appetite, ghrelin, as expected, plays an important role in a person's daily diet and therefore in their body weight.

However, that's not all.

Ghrelin also plays an important role in the organism and in relation to the production of another very important hormone.

This hormone is of outstanding importance for the human organism and its function, but also (in the case discussed in this article) in the strengthening and rebuilding of muscles in bodybuilding.

This is the human growth hormone (HGH).

How does MK-677 together with Ghrelin and Growth hormone, help in muscle rebuilding?

We have heard a lot about SARM MK-677 and its powerful bodybuilding power.

Nevertheless, is everything true?

Is there a real connection between these hormones, the chemical of SARM MK-677 and muscle building?

How is it possible that all these "unrelated" at first sight things are finally related?

Indeed, it is true. All of these may seem "unrelated" to each other, however, in reality, they work together leading to significant training and physical benefits.

MK-677 is a SARM, works by imitating the natural hormone ghrelin (i.e. one of the hunger hormones).

As a selective ghrelin hormone receptor agonist, Ibutamoren MK-677 enhances the natural production of human growth hormone.

However, as it is well known human growth hormone is a hormone directly associated with cell regeneration and surely, muscle growth.

Therefore, it ends up at this point that all these seemingly unrelated things finally connect and produce real benefits, resulting from the chemical nature of Ibutamoren achieving these effects.

Significant training benefits that - as expected - did not leave bodybuilding fans not interested.

Thus, SARM MK-677 has drastically infiltrated the training cycles of many athletes, becoming a strong trend in gyms.

Summarizing about the action of SARM MK-677 we should also mention its ability to enhance the production of the growth factor IGF 1 (a substance similar to insulin).

This is another reason why Ibutamoren is so effective in promoting muscle gains, ensuring easy and quick visible gains.

Growth factor IGF 1 is a protein compound acting as a hormone that promotes the strengthening and growth of muscle tissue.

There is something else as well.

IGF 1 also enhances the regulation and balancing of energy metabolism.

All this action of SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) in the organism has a direct consequence, stimulating the organism's natural process of cell proliferation.

It also stimulates the organism's anabolic processes and promotes faster muscle rebuilding in the body, while at the same time offering unprecedented athletic stimulation.

SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) – Optimal dose

We have to stress here that MK-677 has not been officially approved for human use.

We say it over and over again, but it's really very important for people to understand that this is a very strong/very dangerous/and strictly banned chemical that can cause serious health problems or even permanent damage.

Our proposal regards a 100% legal product, Ibuta 677, from the leading sports supplement company CrazyBulk, a legal SARM, imitating the action of MK-677, delivering the same physical and training benefits without the risk of side effects.

Therefore, to answer the question “what is the optimal dosage for MK-677”, we should clarify that there is no official dosage recommendation (as the product is not approved for marketing).

However, there are empirical recommendations for its use, most of which have been derived from its illegal use by athletes.

According to these tests, MK-677 Ibutamoren is ideally used in a dosage between 10 and 50 mg taken in 1 dose per day.

The most common dose used is 25 mg of Ibutamoren per day.

(Some prefer to “break” the dose throughout the day, although this is not necessary).

The 25 mg is a “relatively safe” dosage for experienced users.

Most bodybuilders using SARM MK-677 illegally with the ultimate goal of increasing their muscle mass, select this dosage to get the desired benefits, however, with limited risks of side effects.

Nevertheless, new users should start with an even lower dose.

Ideally, such a dose ranges between 10 and 15 mg per day.

Users can then increase it gradually.

In any case, this dosage is not absolute.

Is there a risk of side effects?

The ideal dosage may vary among persons.

MK-677 has not received approval and thus it is not possible to talk about its "safe use".

In general, however, 25 mg is a dosage that can and does lead to effective fat and weight loss, without major risks of side effects.

[MK-677 is broadly used to reduce body fat by athletes, although there is actually not enough scientific evidence yet to prove that it can help boost fat breakdown in the body.]

Taking high doses of MK-677 can greatly increase the risk of side effects.

Some of the side effects reported by users include increased appetite, hyperglycemia, increased blood pressure levels and surely insulin resistance.

High doses also carry the risk of possible toxicity, as well as other serious health complications.

Other very serious side effects such as congestive heart failure have also been reported in older people, even at the supposedly safe dose of 25mg per day.

Ibutamoren – Half-Life

Ibutamoren - as seen - is a very powerful chemical compound, with a medicinal/therapeutic character and purpose.

It has not yet been approved by the FDA and its positive and negative effects on the user's organism are not yet clear, especially after long-term and enhanced administration (such as that required in sports and more specifically in bodybuilding).

The instructions for use mentioned above - in no case - do not constitute an approved instruction.

It is rather, solely about gathering the experiences of various athletes/users of MK-677 Ibutamoren and presenting them.

Therefore, while the "ideal" dose may vary from person to person, what we know for sure (and what has emerged from the research done to date) is that MK-677 Ibutamoren is a SARM with a high half-life lifetime (almost 24 hours).

This means that only 1 dose per day is more than enough to gain the desired anabolic results.

Finally, is MK-677 an ideal sports supplement for bodybuilding?

No. This answer has nothing to do with the benefits it provides (which are undeniable), but with the nature of the specific preparation.

This is a pharmaceutical product and not a sports supplement.

In fact, it is a drug that has not even received marketing approval yet, and the effects it can have on the user's organism have not yet been ascertained (especially after long-term and high-dose use such as in bodybuilding).

MK-677 is a SARM created solely for therapeutic purposes and remains to this day without FDA approval.

A powerful drug intended for the treatment of serious diseases associated with muscle atrophy (such as various forms of cancer, cachexia, but also eating disorders or AIDS), and with the loss of bone density (such as osteoporosis).

It also works to treat diseases related to appetite (such as obesity and type 2 diabetes).

MK-677 – Benefits offered

SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) - as already mentioned many times - is a selective ghrelin receptor agonist, meaning that it works by enhancing the release of growth hormone in the organism.

It also blocks the somatostatin receptor and thereby enhances growth hormone signalling to anterior pituitary somatotrophs.

This reduction in somatostatin levels in the organism ultimately stimulates the almost immediate release of growth hormone providing significant muscle gains.

In case we wanted to somehow determine the action of Ibutamoren in the world of professional bodybuilding (and not only), but we would also end up with the following points:

enhanced physical strength

extreme muscle gains

improved athletic performance (aerobic and anaerobic)

increased energy levels

enhanced physical endurance

improved focus

faster muscle recovery

enhanced bone density

improved psychology/mood

enhanced incentives

increased immunity

This action of SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) ultimately leads to significant training (and not only) benefits to the user.

One of its biggest advantages is that it doesn't compete with growth hormone levels at all (especially when compared to other sports-enhancing chemicals).

This means that the user can cycle with MK-677 (Ibutamoren) without stressing and worrying about the growth hormone levels in the organism.

In fact, the SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) offers significant benefits, especially in terms of growth hormone levels.

Nevertheless, is it really worth trying SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren)?

As shown above, Ibutamoren indeed offers a broad range of important benefits for the organism.

Some of them are purely athletic, while some others have to do with general health and wellness.

Below, we see them in a little more detail.

1. Enhanced lean muscle mass

Undoubtedly, every athlete's first priority is muscle toning and rebuilding hard lean muscle mass in the body.

MK-677 is a convenient and immediately effective way to achieve this. No doubt about this.

SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) actively contributes to the enhanced production of growth hormone, as well as growth factor IGF 1.

This ultimately leads to the rebuilding of muscle mass and shaping a healthy/athletic/muscular body.

2. Increased burning of stored body fat

As important as muscle growth is, just as (and maybe even more) important is body fat reduction.

SARM MK-677 Ibutamoren is used in both bulking and cutting cycles, equally effective.

This is another reason why this particular SARM is so popular in bodybuilder circles and athletes in general.

A "dry" body allows the muscles to be shown more impressively on the body.

MK-677 - by its chemical nature increases the production levels of the growth factor IGF 1 and growth hormone - succeeds (among other benefits) in enhancing the function of the organism's Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), thus enhancing the metabolism of fats for energy production.

3. Enhanced bone density

We already know that SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) was also created as a treatment for osteoporosis.

Bone density is known to decrease with age, leading to serious bone injuries.

Especially in a sport like bodybuilding, this is devastating.

SARM MK-677 - enhancing bone density - promotes more intense and more effective workouts.

4. Reduced muscle waste

Ibutamoren is a product used in sports to ensure the minimization of muscle losses during the demanding workouts followed by a bodybuilder.

5. Improved athletic performance

The enhanced anabolic action offered by the chemical structure of the drug MK-677 (Ibutamoren) is directly linked to the significantly improved athletic performance achieved by each user.

The release of human growth hormone (HGH) in the organism and the significant increase in oxygen to the muscles ensures enhanced physical strength/endurance/energy.

6. Reduced nitrogen waste

Continuing with the important benefits of MK-677, we cannot fail to mention the reversal of nitrogen waste in the organism.

This condition - known as "catabolism" - is what ultimately leads the body to increased loss of muscle and fat tissue, a condition experienced by most athletes.

SARM MK-677 undertakes to restore this nitrogen balance in the body, thereby preventing muscle loss.

7. Enhanced body volume

SARM MK-677 - as a selective ghrelin receptor modulator - increases the user's sense of appetite and hunger, leading to the consumption of more calories.

While this would generally be detrimental to the body weight - due to intense muscle-building workouts - the user is converting all the calories into muscle mass, not fat.

However, beware. In these cases, a well-structured diet is imperative.

8. Improved focus and critical thinking

Nevertheless, Ibutamoren offers not only very important physical benefits but also critical benefits in relation to the cognitive functions of the brain, as enhanced perception. Improved focus, increased memory power and higher well-structured thinking.

This - apart from the obvious benefits in the person's life - brings significant benefits to the training as well.

The workouts are more targeted leading to maximum gains.

9. Enhanced incentives

Besides, very important are the psychological benefits a SARM MK-677 offers to the user.

Good psychology is an important ally, especially in competitive sports (even if you're just competing against yourself and your past performance).

Good psychology is a basic condition for increased motivation and ultimately for victory.

10. Improved skin health

While anabolic steroids cause significant damage to skin health (such as acne), SARM MK-677 (Ibutamoren) helps achieve healthy skin.

It is true.

It helps to heal wounds or other marks on the skin, explained by the enhanced production of growth hormone that it promotes.

11. Deeper and more restful sleep

If you are involved in sports, you know very well the value of quality sleep to rest your body as well as your mind and soul.

SARM MK-677 offers you this and thus makes your workouts even more dynamic than ever.

12. Enhanced sexual arousal and improved performance

If you have used MK-677 then you may have noticed that you have increased libido and a number of impetuous sexual intercourse.

This has not happened by accident.

SARM MK-677 will help you have a greater sexual desire and harder and longer erections.

Can I take MK-677 together with other products? (Ibutamoren stacks)

Yes. It is quite common - especially in bodybuilding - to use various anabolic steroids or SARMs in combination.

This tactic - known as "stacking" - is widely used by experienced bodybuilders with the aim of enhancing the athlete's athletic potential, the training gains, reducing recovery time and many other benefits to help in the faster achievement of the final goal.

The products often used in combination with Ibutamoren are:

Is Recovery Therapy (PCT) required after a cycle of Ibutamoren?

Is MK-677 Ibutamoren a powerful chemical? Yes.

Is it an anabolic steroid? No.

As a non-steroidal substance, it does not cause the sedation that an anabolic steroid would do.

It does not interfere with the hormonal balance of the organism to such an extent as to create the need for a recovery cycle.

Therefore, it is usually not considered necessary to implement a recovery cycle (PCT) after the end of the Ibutamoren cycle.

In fact, some people use Ibutamoren (MK-677) itself as a PCT treatment cycle after finishing their cycle with other chemicals.

Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Side effects experienced

Some of the side effects frequently reported by SARM MK-677 users are as follows:

lethargy

severe muscle pain

severe headaches and migraines

reduced sensitivity to insulin

increased blood sugar levels

increased feeling of hunger

cravings for sweets

joint pain

increased anxiety

depression

water retention

flatulence

bloating

heart attacks

brain damage

MK-677 – How well has been researched this chemical formulation?

MK-677 is a very well-researched pharmaceutical product.

Even to this day, it is under the microscope of researchers in order to search and define its full range of action (Pros and Cons).

There have also been many studies, on animals and in humans.

Nevertheless, it is still in the research stage and has not received marketing approval from the FDA.

Is there a legal and safe alternative suggestion for MK-677?

It exists and is one of the most prevalent trends today in gyms and professional sports.

The 100% natural Ibuta 677 is a safe and legal proposal that will not disappoint you.

With a 100% natural composition, CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 is undetectable in doping controls and does not cause any side effects.

Ibuta 677 – What it is

Ibuta 677 is a legal SARM manufactured by the well-known bodybuilding supplement company, CrazyBulk.

However, what is a “legal SARM”?

It is a natural nutritional supplement imitating the action of the well-known (and banned) SARMs.

Ibuta 677 is a product created by the CrazyBulk company for increasing energy levels, enhancing athletic performance and achieving all the benefits of Ibutamoren, only using carefully selected natural ingredients and without any side effects.

Ibuta 677 is an all-natural nutritional supplement, not detected in doping controls and not interfering with the organism's hormonal balance, so it does not require a recovery cycle.

It imitates (almost to the absolute) the action of the SARM Ibutamoren MK 677.

Why should I select it?

CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 supplement formula is the most important reason to trust it.

With only natural scientifically backed ingredients, Ibuta 677 is the closest thing found to the SARM Ibutamoren MK-677.

All its ingredients - of the highest quality and natural origin - are backed by scientific evidence and official clinical research.

Their active power is real and proven.

The formula of Ibuta 677 actually ensures all the benefits of an anabolic steroid, without the risks.

Ibuta 677 or Ibutamoren?

Ibuta 677 is a natural alternative, extremely popular and completely effective and legal.

It is an alternative proposal to the well-known SARM (MK-677 Ibutamoren), proven to deliver almost equivalent gains.

Nevertheless, how is this possible?

It really is, as the specially selected natural ingredients of Ibuta 677 dynamically strengthen the body and promote the rebuilding of muscles, the minimization of body fat and certainly the increase of available energy.

With Ibuta 677 you can achieve everything you aim, dream and wish for, without the use of hormones or other anabolic steroids at all.

No side effects and serious risks for your health.

Only benefits.

Ibuta 677 – How it works

Ibuta 677 consists of a specially designed formula of ingredients (natural/non-chemical) enhancing the growth of lean muscle mass and increasing physical energy/strength/endurance/performance.

In addition, they promote faster muscle recovery after violent and intense workouts.

Ibuta 677 – Active ingredients

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 10 mg 100 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

Vitamin B5 (as Calcium Pantothenate) 6 mg 100 % of RDD

L-Arginine HCl 550 mg

Glycine 500 mg

L-Glutamine HCl 500 mg

L-Lysine HCl 450 mg

L-Tyrosine 400 mg

L-Ornithine HCl 100 mg

Ibuta 677 - Purchase

The purchase of the legal SARM Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk is carried out with absolute safety only through the official website of the company.

Each package costs USD69.99.

On the official website, however, you can find offers and discounts that will fascinate you.

MK-677 (Ibutamoren) - Conclusion

Do you want to achieve extreme physical gains from your workouts and you cannot succeed?

Are you finding it difficult to increase your muscle mass and can't get rid of stubborn fat?

Do you feel weak and without energy in your workouts?

Do you often have injuries keeping you out of training?

Then SARM MK-677 (otherwise known as Ibutamoren) is the solution you need to achieve the athletic and physical benefits you have set.

Is it effective?

Yes. It is completely effective and even produces visible benefits almost immediately.

However, is it safe?

The answer is no.

Ibutamoren MK-677 is an illegal product, still under investigation, not approved yet for athletic use.

We offer you a 100% legal version of the well-known SARM Ibutamoren, coming from the CrazyBulk company.

Legal SARM Ibuta 677 is everything that SARM MK-677 promises, without any of its risks.

Tags: NDTV Health Supplements, sarms , muscle growth, crazybulk, fat burning

