Colon Broom Reviews | Healthy Digestive System Means Healthy Body Weight

General Info

Supplement Name: Colon Broom

Category: 100% natural dietary supplement

Subcategory: Bowel health and weight management pill

Seller: Max Nutrition UAB

Supplement Form: Powder

Servings/packaging: 60

Packaging Duration: 1 month - 30 days

Price / Packaging: USD64.99

Registered address – Company Data - Communication

Lviv 37-101

LT-09307

Vilnius

Lithuania

Address

Antakalnio str. 17

LT-10312

Vilnius

Lithuania

Company number: 305420438

Phone: +1 (203) 872-9584

Email: hello@colonbroom.com

Ingredients

Rice Hull

Silicon Dioxide

Citric Acid

Psyllium Husk Powder

Crystallized Lemon

Stevia Leaf Extract

Sea Salt

ColonBroom - Key Features

100% natural product.

Top quality science-backed ingredients.

Keto-friendly.

Gluten-free.

Vegan-friendly formula.

Non-GMO (with no genetically modified organisms).

FDA certification for its manufacturing facilities.

GMP certification for its manufacturing process.

Offers stimulation of gastrointestinal health, but also of general health.

More than 500,000 happy customers in the US.

More than 90% of users report feeling “lighter” just 12 hours after using the supplement.

Webpageincluding more than 27200 followers on Instagram.

ColonBroom - Key Benefits

Improved bowel motility.

Appetite suppression.

Weight loss.

Reduced pain and bloating.

Enhanced organic immunity.

Improved mood.

Enhanced energy.

Improved digestive function.

Introduction

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Constipation is an extremely common bowel dysfunction for many people and this is no accident at all actually.

Bowel disorders are for many people a problem of their daily life which they have learned to accept and live.

However, why should it be like that?

Why not help your body to acquire a healthier digestive system without creating problems in your everyday life?

Bowel disorders affect the way the organism "digests" the food received from meals during the day and the way it absorbs nutrients.

These disorders are associated with very unpleasant, uncomfortable, and even embarrassing symptoms (constipation, diarrhea, rumbling and aeration of bowels).

Many people consider that these problems are not a “health” threat.

Nevertheless, this is not true.

Digestive problems - when they become chronic - can lead to further (even more serious) health problems.

You have already found out that the market is filled with health supplements for bowel and digestive function.

This article deals with one of these supplements.

Colon Broom is a natural product promising relief from a large number of irritating symptoms creating problems and making your life difficult such as:

feeling of heaviness

pain

bloating

constipation

diarrhea

lack of energy

weight gain

Nevertheless, let's see what ColonBroom really is and what benefits it can offer you.

Colon Broom what it is – Identity of the manufacturing company

Colon Broom was launched in 2008 by Max Nutrition, nearly fifteen years later, it's one of the best known and most popular bowel health supplements with over 500,000 happy customers in the US and now helping people all over the world.

The natural supplement Colon Broom relieves constipation and improves bowel motility and the overall smooth digestive process.

Irregular bowel movements are those causing the most annoying symptoms faced by many people in their daily lives.

Bloating, unbearable stomach aches and significant difficulty losing weight.

A supplement that is rich in beneficial plant-based dietary fibers contributing to the digestive and overall health of the user.

It is a vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly supplement.

ColonBroom supplement is available in powder form to create a tasty health drink.

Added in water, ColonBroom powder can provide you with a more balanced bowel microflora and a sufficient amount of fiber to help you manage your appetite (and therefore your body weight) better.

The naturally enhanced formula of the supplement increases energy levels and boosts motivation, also used by many as a laxative assisting in optimal weight management.

It is a biological formula, natural (with not any chemicals) suitable even for long-term treatment.

It poses no risks to the organism and does not contain any toxic substances, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or chemical additives, ideal for people wishing to help their digestive system (and eliminate unpleasant symptoms), strengthens their immune system and – certainly - improve their metabolism and lose weight.

Since 2008, the company Max Nutrition has been creating high-quality supplements to enhance health and achieve wellness.

The commercial product ColonBroom has its own website from where you can make your purchase with complete security.

When do we talk about constipation? Which are considered normal discharges?

Constipation actually - although not a disease - is an extremely difficult, stressful, painful and problematic condition for anyone who experiences it.

Besides, according to statistics, there are not a few people suffering from constipation in their daily life.

Basic cause of this situation?

Poor nutrition. Intense stress. Sedentary life and lack of sufficient physical activity.

However, when can we really talk about "constipation"?

What is the number of normal bowel movements per day?

Therefore, let's get this straight.

As each organism is unique, the number of normal bowel movements varies among persons

In general, however, to talk about constipation, we should refer to defecation with a frequency lower than 2 to 3 times a week.

In addition, "constipation" can be characterized as a defecation that is completed with considerable difficulty, accompanied by pain and intense effort, which can even lead to bleeding.

In conclusion, a person has a problem with constipation when shows the following symptoms (without the use of laxatives):

fewer than 2 to 3 bowel movements per week

difficulty achieving bowel movements (at least 25 of bowel movements)

When we talk about difficulty achieving bowel movements, we mean:

hard stool consistency (at least 25% of bowel movements)

feeling of incomplete emptying (at least in 25% of emptying)

sensation of bowel obstruction (at least in 25% of bowel movements)

need for manipulations in order to empty the bowel (at least in 25% of bowel movements)

However, referring to constipation, the person should exhibit at least 2 of the aforementioned symptoms for a long period (over 12 weeks).

However, there is always a chance constipation is just occasional. In this case, the reason usually changes in eating habits, situations of intense anxiety and stress, emotional burden, significant changes in lifestyle, frequent trips and other factors of everyday life associated with and affecting the quality and frequency of bowel movements.

Chronic constipation is primarily the result of pathological conditions due to some other condition or medication, and its treatment should be determined together in collaboration with the attending physician.

Colon Broom – what is its “Quiz”?

What made us interested in visiting the official website of colon health supplement ColonBroom by Max Nutrition UAB?

Its special addition is known as a "smart quiz".

Surely, if you are facing "difficulty" and pain during your bowel movements you will have wondered many times if there is a solution.

You would begin the process of asking yourself and "counting" your difficult bowel movements.

You would be swayed if you were actually dealing with a constipation problem requiring further external help to deal with it.

People with constipation usually face other unpleasant and tiring symptoms in their daily life: bloating, abdominal pain, lack of energy and bad mood.

With ColonBroom's extremely intelligently structured quiz, you can easily and quickly learn various interesting things.

What I mean is that the quiz consists of questions about everything.

Anything would be helpful as information to identify the "problem" ultimately leading to difficult and painful bowel movements.

The questions range from past pathological problems of the digestive system to current allergies, eating habits and questions about the person's lifestyle.

By answering the questions of the Quiz you will be able to determine if you really have a problem with your bowel movements and if you need a supplement to support bowel health (such as ColonBroom).

Why might I need Colon Broom?

You don't have to be dealing with a severe case of constipation and extreme pain to use the ColonBroom natural digestive health supplement.

This is the most interesting thing about this product.

I mean, it is not medicine.

It is a 100% natural product that - essentially - "supplements" your diet with beneficial ingredients facilitating digestive function and making your everyday life a little» lighter".

Many people - men and women - select these types of supplements for 2 reasons:

- for enhancing a smooth gastrointestinal function

- for weight loss and management

Therefore, whether your goal is to improve your bowel health or to lose weight, using the natural health supplement ColonBroom can bring significant benefits.

By completing the quiz offered by ColonBroom on its official website, you will be able to determine the state of your bowel health, to be able to do the best you can.

Colon Broom - Ingredients

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

ColonBroom is a bowel and more general digestive health product aiming at improving bowel movements and thereby improving the user's quality of life.

We all know how tiring and painful it is to deal with difficult bowel movements every day.

For this reason, the makers of the ColonBroom supplement have taken care to include in its composition many nutrients and vitamins enhancing bowel health, improve bowel microflora and promote a healthy body weight.

The supplement has been "loved" precisely because of this very effective formula delivering real health benefits.

Even doctors recommend its use.

Nevertheless, let's look at the ingredients contained in this health supplement.

Rice Hull

The first of the ColonBroom ingredients we will look at is the husks from the rice grains.

Rice husks besides being very rich in beneficial dietary fiber are also an amazing natural remedy for diarrhea.

In addition, they help to reduce gas, avoid intense bowel pains and fight to bloat.

They are an excellent source of vitamin K and promote natural detoxification of the organism.

It is an ideal aid for weight loss and appetite suppression.

Silicon Dioxide

Silicon is a natural component participating in the production of collagen.

Collagen - in addition to being a well-known beauty and anti-ageing ingredient - is an ingredient assisting in maintaining healthy joints and bones, while also contributing to the health of ligaments.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is an ingredient found in the ColonBroom supplement contributing to the smooth functioning of digestion.

In other words, it helps to break down the foods consumed in your meals into smaller particles, which are easier for the organism to handle.

It also stimulates the release of bile and promotes the breakdown of fat, ultimately leading to faster and easier weight loss.

It improves bowel motility, strengthens its function and effectively fights constipation (and other dysfunctions).

If these are not enough benefits for you, listen to some other facts below.

As the use of weak organic acids (such as citric acid) helps the organism to better absorb nutrients from the bowel, its presence in the ColonBroom supplement formula promotes the overall good health of the organism and boosts its immunity.

Let's also say that - according to relevant scientific data - citric acid also helps to maintain healthy cholesterol levels in the blood.

It works as a natural treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and boosts the body's available energy.

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium husk is a fiber offering significant digestive health benefits as well as weight loss and appetite suppression, a soluble fiber with the ability to absorb a large amount of water and gastric fluids entering the digestive system.

This leads to swelling of its volume and creating a feeling of satiety and fullness in the user.

In this way, it helps people with a problem in controlling their appetite to stay on a healthy eating plan, not endangering their body weight (and their health).

These natural fibers also help with constipation and diarrhea and prevent painful bowel movements.

They enhance smooth bowel movement and help to have regular (and painless) bowel movements.

Many use it as a natural method of treating hemorrhoids, but also as a method of treating the symptoms of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (such as Crohn's disease).

Crystallized Lemon

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C and a powerful natural way to detoxify the organism and stimulate fat burning.

It works primarily as a stimulant of the digestive system and promotes its good functioning.

Finally, it helps control cholesterol to normal healthy levels.

Stevia Leaf Extract

Stevia is now an extremely popular natural sweetener.

In the ColonBroom supplement, however, it is used for much more than the obvious reasons.

Stevia leaf extract offers many important health benefits to the organism, such as lowering blood pressure levels and controlling blood sugar levels.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is the last ingredient we'll look at.

Its presence in the ColonBroom supplement formula offers a very wide range of health benefits and this is not an exaggeration at all.

Sea salt is a natural remedy for blood pressure.

It also favors the smooth functioning of the digestive system and relieves (almost immediately) constipation.

It is a uniquely natural way of removing harmful toxins from the organism, as well as a powerful natural weight management and weight loss ingredient.

Instructions for safe use

Colon Broom is a natural supplement not causing side effects.

It is available in powder form, which mixed with water (or other liquid) creates a pleasant-tasting health and weight-loss drink.

The drink has a cool fresh strawberry taste.

(Attention for people with strawberry allergy)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

All the ingredients of the supplement are of natural origin and excellent quality.

Both their selection itself and the dosage in which contained, attributed in the supplement, are based on scientific evidence and clinical studies.

The goal is for the supplement to achieve maximum health benefits, without any side effects or contraindications.

Important to avoid such side effects is to observe all the rules of the safe use of the supplement.

This means that the supplement is intended for healthy people (not suffering from any serious disease) and not taking any other medication that could interact with the supplement's formula.

For example, the supplement's high fiber content could be a problem for people with severe digestive problems.

The company suggests as an ideal way of supplement administration, the consumption of the drink 1 or 2 times a day (depending on the requirements of the individual's organism).

It is best to consume it on an empty stomach as it facilitates the functioning of the supplement (and more specifically the plant fibers) in the digestive system.

Does it cause any side effects?

We have already referred to this point.

Above all, the person needs to be properly informed about the product they are about to consume.

The natural composition of a supplement is not a guarantee for safe use.

For example, as mentioned earlier, both the abundant fiber in the supplement and it's strawberry content could pose a serious risk to a certain group of people.

In general, however, the Colon Broom supplement has not been associated with any serious side effects and does not pose a risk to the majority of people.

If you experience side effects, you should discontinue the supplement administration (immediately!) and consult a doctor.

Colon Broom – Purchase / Price

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The genuine colon health supplement Colon Broom is only available through its official website.

It is available in 3 purchase packages to select the one that suits you:

1 bottle of Colon Broom, at USD64.99 USD per bottle.

3 bottles of Colon Broom, at USD35.99 USD per bottle.

6 bottles of Colon Broom, at USD27.99 USD per bottle.

Colon Broom - Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can Colon Broom cause bloating?

A: The dietary fibers found in great abundance in the Colon Broom supplement are generally well tolerated and safely by the organism, without causing unpleasant contraindications and side effects.

However, people using the supplement for the first time (and generally not used to a high-fiber diet) may experience a bloated feeling at first.

However, this is completely harmless and subsides within a few days.

For this reason - especially for new users - the company recommends the regular use of the supplement (with only 1 dose per day for the first few days).

If the bloating after the first days of using the supplement does not subside, then you should discontinue it and contact a doctor immediately.

In most cases, it's just a matter of time before the organism adjusts to the increased fiber intake.

Q: Can I use Colon Broom on a Keto Diet?

A: Yes. Colon Broom is one of the few supplements created to keep up with the needs of a keto diet.

Your organism will not absorb the carbohydrates and break them down into sugars.

Q: Is it suitable for people suffering from colitis?

A: Colon Broom is a 100% natural supplement. A complex of plant fibers and other nutrients helps to boost digestive health and relieve constipation.

Nevertheless, its high content of this fiber makes it unsuitable for people with colitis flare-ups or even mild symptoms (as it can cause the disease to worsen).

Q: Can I take probiotics with the Colon Broom supplement?

A: Colon Broom contains fiber and probiotics boosting digestive health and function.

The use of the ColonBroom supplement can also be done in combination with probiotics.

In fact, such a combined administration can increase the benefits.

