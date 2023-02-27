Alpilean Reviews 2023 | REAL RESULTS, Side Effects & Customer Complaints?

Find out what it is and how it works. Is it effective, or just another one of thousands of useless diet pills?

Introduction

What could be the relationship between a peaceful and enchanting alpine landscape and weight loss and liposuction?

A brand new weight loss product, released in the last week of October 2022, has (already) become the talk of the town.

Picturing a mountainous landscape with the strange and mysterious name "Alpilean" it somehow connects weight and fat loss with the magical Alps.

If nothing else, this "mystery" has captivated the interest and fired the imagination of people all over the world.

In this article, we present a detailed and objective review of this new weight loss pill.

Counting all the advantages and its "weaknesses".

Revealing what ingredients it contains and if they are all safe and effective.

Explaining the way it works in the organism along with the benefits it can (really) provide.

Stock is limited.

What is Alpilean ?

Released in the last week of October 2022, it is a new product, carrying not so many user reviews yet; nevertheless, it seems to have gained the people's interest who are rushing to buy it.

Containing active and 100% natural ingredients of alpine origin, Alpilean was introduced making a difference in the field of weight loss.

This particular pill, with alpine superfoods of excellent quality and plant extracts of herbs from all over the Himalayas, promises drastic weight lossand stimulation of the metabolic function leading the organism to a targeted burning of body fat.

Alpilean, with all its ingredients in dosage combinations supported by clinical research, promises real benefits, not just claims.

Alpilean is what has brought the rapid development of science and the nutritional supplement industry.

Today (in 2023) - and after 170 years of endless research - a Stanford University School of Medicine research team managed to discover a common factor between obese/overweight women and obese/overweight men, the body's internal temperature.

Therefore, according to research following this discovery, all slim people (men and women) have one thing in common, a normal internal body temperature.

The Alpilean new-generation nutritional supplement is based on this assumption.

With an innovative formula of premium ingredients, it aims to achieve that ideal physiological organism temperature leading to a healthy metabolic rate and increased fat burning.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Body Temperature - Its role in health and how it affects the weight loss

Body temperature is undoubtedly the most important indicator of health or disease.

With a thermometer, we can immediately explain the weakness or malaise felt and clarify if our body is sick.

The human body has a "thermoregulatory centre", something like a "control centre" of its temperature, remaining constant regardless of the external temperatures.

This control center of our body's internal temperature is located a little higher than the pituitary gland of the brain (in the center of the head), and more specifically in the third ventricle of the brain, the hypothalamus.

The hypothalamus is the organ responsible in our body for the nature and management of stimuli coming from the senses, also controlling everything from mood and motivation to even body weight.

The hypothalamus of the brain performs the most important job of maintaining the body healthy and functioning at all times, regulating the homeostasis of the body, the blood pressure and the feeling of hunger and thirst.

Certainly, it also controls the body temperature, determining the rate at which the body metabolizes fat.

In addition, it regulates kidney function and adrenal function, taking care, finally of water regulation in the body.

According to a valid study published in the journal "Chronobiology International", people with an increased Body Mass Index are usually those who, following measurements made, show a lower average body temperature during the day.

These conclusions come after comparing them with people managing to maintain their body weight stable at ideal/healthy levels.

When the body's internal temperature drops below normal levels, the body seems to have a hard time burning calories efficiently.

Experts who have studied this phenomenon call it a thermogenic handicap.

In a study done - with 2 groups of people participating - the temperature difference finally recorded between them was only 0.35°C.

This barely insensitive and insignificant difference of 0.35° C, in practice, however, is translated into 2.5 kg of body weight for each year of the person's life.

Therefore, for example, damage to the hypothalamus can cause the body very serious problems and malfunctions that may even lead the person to an early death.

Starvation, outbursts of anger, inability to regulate the body's temperature, diabetes, obesity, pain and infections, are just some of the "deadly" effects on the body following damage to the brain's hypothalamus.

In general, body temperature does not remain constant throughout the day, nor is it the same among persons.

The human temperature when measured orally usually ranges between 36° C to 38° C.

Variations observed in a person's daily temperature range between 0.5° C and 7° C.

Body temperature is a number essentially expressing the balance between heat production and loss taking place in the body.

Hypothermia is defined as the condition in which the body temperature drops below normal levels (i.e. below 35 ° C).

Correspondingly, hyperthermia is defined as the condition in which excessive heat production or intake, reduced heat elimination or a combination of these conditions are observed.

The temperature of the human body - in addition to factors such as the ambient temperature - is also affected by physical exercise, diet and even by age, the hormonal activity of each body and the general state of the person's health.

Alpilean weight loss pill - Ingredients (superfoods) used

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 35 mcg (417% daily value)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 10 mcg (100% daily value)

Formula Blend 800 mg per serving:

Turmeric Rhizome (Curcuma Longa)

African Mango Seed (Irvingia Gabonensis)

Ginger Rhizome (Zingiber Officinale)

Moringa Leaf (moringa oleifera)

Citrus Bioflavonoids extract (from Citrus aurantium fruit)

Fucoxanthin (from golden algae seaweed) 10%

Alpilean - The 6 natural Ingredients (in detail)

A major mistake many people make when buying nutritional supplements is not paying the right attention to the ingredients list.

The list of ingredients used by a supplement is its very "identity", giving us clear information on what it is, how it works and above all how effective it really is.

It is therefore important to thoroughly check and carefully research the ingredients of the nutritional supplement before consumption.

In this way, you will also be able to avoid allergic reactions or other unwanted contraindications causing trouble to your organism and creating hesitations to go ahead with your goal.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Let's, therefore, look in detail at the list of the 6 natural active ingredients of Alpilean, as mentioned on the official website:

1. Golden Algae

Alpilean uses a class of algae, the freshwater algae, or the golden algae.

The active substance of this particular golden algae - fucoxanthin - has been known for several years for its multiple health benefits and has now been used in several nutritional health supplements.

Fucoxanthin, an allenic carotenoid - as proven by recent scientific studies - promotes many normal biological functions of the organism by offering important biological properties.

In particular, it seems to help fight (and prevent) serious diseases such as obesity, cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

In addition, it offers a strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective effect and - according to experts – it can be used as a medicinal and nutritional ingredient for the prevention and treatment of various serious chronic diseases.

Fucoxanthin is found in many weight loss supplements.

The reason is that it manages to promote the release and conversion of fat cells into useful energy and heat.

This process of heat production (thermogenesis) ultimately leads to effective weight and fat loss.

Golden algae also appear to support brain health, while boosting bone strength and promoting liver health.

2. Dika Nut

Dika Nut comes from the seeds of an exotic fruit, the African Mango, another natural ingredient that has been in huge demand in recent years, used in many weight loss supplements, and in anti-obesity medications.

The Dika Nut - this amazing "super-fruit" - produces a different seed than other mangoes, a strange seed, which the natives of Cameroon call by the name "Dikka fruit".

It fights obesity and all obesity-related diseases, being one of the oldest natural remedies for obesity.

It helps powerfully in suppressing the appetite, enhancing fat breakdown, and boosting the body's energy levels.

In addition, it reduces the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood and controls and stimulates the production of the hormone leptin in the organism, (a hormone related to the regulation of metabolism and appetite).

Dika Nut - the seed of the African Mango - helps to keep the body's internal temperature normal and the metabolism working properly.

3. Drumstick Tree Leaf

Drumstick Tree Leaf comes from the Moringa tree (moringa oleifera).

It is a 100% natural Ayurvedic medicine, used for centuries for its many important health benefits.

The powerful antioxidant properties of these leaves help support blood sugar levels and increase the body's internal temperature and weight loss.

The leaves from the Moringa tree are an excellent source of valuable vitamins for the organism, rich in vitamins A, C, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6 and folic acid.

They are also rich in valuable minerals (such as magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus and zinc).

4. Bigarade Orange

Bigarade Orange (also known as Bitter Orange) is used in the Alpilean supplement as a valuable source of citrus bioflavonoids, offering significant health benefits, a fruit that has come on the scene in recent years and has been an important addition to many weight loss supplements.

The Bigarade Orange is a citrus fruit found mainly in East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Syria and Southeast Asia.

Today it is cultivated throughout the Mediterranean and in parts of California.

It contributes drastically to the management of body weight and the prevention/fight of obesity.

It also provides a strong thermogenic effect, thus helping to balance and maintain the body's internal temperature at the desired levels to achieve optimal metabolic function.

It works positively in reducing oxidative stress and supporting the body's immunity.

5. Ginger Rhizome

Ginger Rhizome - commonly known as ginger - is a common spice broadly used today in various foods and beverages in the world's cuisines for its characteristic spicy and strong flavor in the world's cuisines.

However, Ginger Rhizome has also been used in Chinese, Ayurvedic and Unani healing methods since ancient times and in fact for the treatment of many different diseases.

According to research, Ginger Rhizome fights pain, inflammation and gastrointestinal disorders.

The rich bioactive ingredients have been investigated by scientists, intensively in recent years and have been proven extremely valuable for health.

These valuable components of Ginger Rhizome work exceptionally well as a natural stimulant of digestion, as a protection of the gastrointestinal tract and as a "guardian" of cardiovascular health, contributing to the reduction of lipids and offering anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and preventive properties for various forms of cancer.

Ginger Rhizome contains powerful antioxidants, and helps restore the body's internal temperature, control body weight and prevent obesity.

It improves muscle health and promotes the loss of excess body weight.

6. Turmeric Rhizome

Turmeric Rhizome (the root of turmeric) is the sixth ingredient of the Alpilean supplement we will look at for the unique benefits it offers to the organism.

With the active substance curcumin, Turmeric Rhizome offers strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action.

It contributes to the maintenance of cardiovascular health, enhances cognitive functions, fights metabolic syndrome and offers strong anti-cancer protection.

Finally, it helps maintain the body's internal temperature at the desired levels and plays an important role in reducing body weight & fat loss.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Alpilean supplement - Mode of Action

Alpilean is a natural food supplement, not containing any chemical synthetic or other substances harmful to the body, a premium weight loss pill of new generation and high demand.

Genuine Alpilean is exclusively sold online through its official website (Alpilean.com) and not through third-party sellers.

The Alpilean supplement made its official market entry on October 30, 2022, and since then it seems to be scoring an ever-increasing demand.

It is a high-end, legal formulation manufactured in the United States in an FDA and GMP-certified facility.

The product under the brand name “Alpilean” was created by a man named Zach Miller originally from Texas and with the scientific medical support of doctors Dr. Matthew Gibbs and Dr. Patla.

The Alpilean weight loss supplement was created to help each user lose kilos (regardless of body weight) by increasing their body's internal temperature.

Alpilean natural supplement features a dynamic formula created (after much research) from a blend of the highest quality natural ingredients.

These ingredients - given in the right dosages and with the ideal combinations - achieve an effective increase in the core temperature of the user's body, leading to an accelerated metabolic function and enhanced fat-burning, resulting in effective weight loss.

The Alpilean supplement works equally effectively on men and women.

As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, the idea behind this specific nutritional supplement started from a discovery that there is a common characteristic between overweight men and women and this is none other than their body temperature.

Studies now show that overweight people have a lower body temperature compared to slimmer people who seem to have a significantly higher body temperature.

This may not seem important or even relevant, but ultimately, as has been proven by relevant scientific studies, there is a connection between a person's body temperature and body weight.

This difference in body temperature ultimately leads individuals to significant differences in calorie burning during the day.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Alpilean, in fact, is designed to (with 100% natural ingredients and with no health risks) regulate body temperature and enhance the body's metabolic function.

The result is more effective weight loss and optimal weight management (no extreme fluctuations).

The creator of the product - Zach Miller – as seen on the product's website, states that Alpilean's innovative method can make weight loss more possible than ever.

The most important benefits

According to its official website, Alpilean natural weight loss supplements can provide real benefits to the user's body. The most important of these are shown below:

Targets the body's inner core temperature, regulating it to desired levels.

Boosts metabolism.

Dramatically increases the burning of body fat by increasing the body's internal temperature.

Supports liver health.

Supports brain health.

Increases bone strength.

Increases organism's immunity.

Supports good digestive function.

Fights bloating.

Supports heart health by significantly reducing bad cholesterol levels.

Fights oxidative stress.

It is worth knowing that Alpilean is a top-quality all-natural product achieving all the above health benefits using only superfoods and no chemicals.

It does not cause side effects in the organism and it is not toxic.

Each serving of Alpilean contains a blend of 6 very important natural ingredients backed by scientific research and clinical trials.

The specific ingredients have been specially selected because they manage to increase the body's core temperature, improve the body's metabolic function and ultimately enhance the results of weight loss and fat burning.

Alpilean creator (Zach Miller) and medical research editor (Dr. Matthew Gibbs) medically concluded that the longest-lived people on the planet use a "secret trick" on the Alpine ice every night.

This 5 second alpine trick helps the body burn more fat in 1 week than 1 year of strict diet and exercise program.

However, let's find out more about the Alpilean supplement and what it can really offer the body with its active ingredients (if it really can).

Customer Reviews

With a release date only late in October 2022, Alpilean natural supplement (understandably) has not managed to collect the huge number of reviews of other nutritional supplements.

Nevertheless, the volume of reviews already recorded is not negligible (especially considering the very short period of the supplement's introduction).

With over 92,000 positive customer reviews already on its official website, Alpilean, is undoubtedly now among the top weight loss options for 2023.

Alpilean - Purchase and Price

Alpilean is exclusively available through its official website, not sold in pharmacies or physical stores, nor in third-party online sellers.

CAUTION - Due to the increased demand, many third-party sellers are trying to create an imitation of the original Alpilean supplement by promoting it as the original product.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The purchase packages offered by the company on its official website are included in the list below:

1 bottle for a 30-day supply at USD59 per bottle.

3 bottles for 90-day supply at USD49 per bottle.

6 bottles for 180-day supply at USD39 per bottle + free shipping

Along with Alpilean weight loss pills, you also get 2 important bonuses.

Bonus 1: An e-book including 20 15-second detox tea recipes assisting the organism absorb the nutrients of the Alpilean supplement more easily and efficiently.

Bonus 2: A second e-book including simple techniques effectively assisting to relieve stress, boost mood and motivation and improve all cognitive functions.

Alpilean - Refund Policy

The manufacturer of the Alpilean supplement has a 60-day refund policy (100% of the amount minus shipping costs).

Conclusion

From the information collected for you above, Alpilean has 6 excellent quality ingredients (superfoods) ensuring every user (male or female) many excellent health benefits, in relation to weight loss and in general with their health and wellness.

Tags: NDTV Health Supplements , weight loss pills, weight loss, alpilean, fat burning

