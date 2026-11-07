Delivery Agent Injured, Glass Shattered In Explosion At Ghaziabad Police Post

A blast at the Vasundhara Police Outpost in Ghaziabad on Friday night triggered an investigation by multiple agencies.

The explosion, which occurred around 9 pm, damaged the police facility, shattering two glass panes and cracking one of its walls.

At the time of the incident, a Sub-Inspector posted at the police outpost and a delivery executive, who had arrived to deliver an order, were present at the spot. The delivery executive sustained injuries after being hit by shattered glass and was taken for medical treatment.

The exact cause and nature of the explosion are yet to be established.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a firecracker likely landed in an AC unit and caused the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off as police officials continue their investigation. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bomb Disposal Squad, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached the spot and collected evidence.

All forensic samples collected from the site have been sent to Agra for further examination.

Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the possibility of an accidental explosion as well as a deliberate conspiracy.