Weight Loss: What Is The GOLO Diet And 5 Things You Must Know About It

Talk about weight loss and a plethora of weight loss diets will pop up in your head. But how many of these so-called fad diets are really helpful, especially in the longer run? While there might not be several diets, but there are some that help lose weight in a healthy way. Some of them may include DASH diet, vegetarianism, flexitarian diet, et al. Of all these diets, comes a new one called the GOLO diet, a popular approach to dieting that is said to focus on managing your weight through insulin management. Before you invest money into this diet, we tell you some important points about it and if this is all you need to lose weight.

GOLO diet for weight loss: Things you need to know about the diet

GOLO for Life is a weight loss program that claims to help you lose weight by managing insulin levels. Dieters are suggested to invest in a 30-, 60-, or 90-day GOLO Rescue Program, which promises to help restore hormonal balance and boost metabolism. According to the GOLO diet's website, here's what the diet focuses on:

The idea of following the GOLO diet is to include low-glycaemic foods; basically foods that don't spike blood sugar or insulin levels. Stable insulin levels are said to help increase weight loss process and fat burning. The creators of the diet suggest the dieters to eat 20-30% more food than on conventional weight loss diets by boosting metabolism. It focuses on making healthier choices rather than counting calories or restricting intake. The GOLO diet encourages eating healthy foods and increasing exercise, which can aid weight loss. The diet plan promotes a supplement called GOLO Release, which comprises plant extract and minerals that are said to regulate blood sugar levels, increase energy, and reduce hunger and cravings.

GOLO Diet for weight loss: Does it work?

The GOLO diet positions itself as an alternative to the conventional commercial diet. As per the website, you can expect to eat between 1300-1800 calories every day. While no foods are off limits, you are supposed to eat three balanced meals per day. There are proper guidelines you'd need to follow while eating out. As a part of the program, dieters are asked to practice portion control. Apart from eating a healthy diet, it is important to engage in 15 minutes of exercise per day or 105 minutes per week. Besides this, dieters also consume a supplement with each meal, which is what the creators claim, makes this diet different from other diets.

Coming to its credibility, the creators of the program conducted a 26-week study in 35 overweight and obese adults and it resulted in an average weight loss of around 14 kilograms. More smaller studies were conducted by the makers of the GOLO diet; however, the drawback lies in the bias that the company might have towards its program, plus, these studies had fewer people to experiment on, making the diet lesser credible.

Every diet has a basic guideline that includes- eat a healthy diet, engage in exercises and stay fit. Make sure you consult a dietitian before switching to this diet completely. Also, this diet plan maybe slightly expensive, so make sure you are sure about following it dedicatedly.