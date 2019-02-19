Weight Loss: 5 Desi Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss

Weight loss and a healthy diet go hand in hand. You have to be extra careful of what you add to your plate and make sure they pack healthy nutrients too. Starving yourself may seem to be a lucrative strategy, but doing so may trigger bingeing spree later and also take a drastic toll on your health. For sustainable weight loss, experts suggest sticking to a diet laden with seasonal and fresh fruits and vegetables. Ayurveda, the ancient Hindu discipline, also talks about many such foods and their ability to burn fat. The good news is that most of these foods are available locally across all markets and you can use them in a variety of preparations.

Here Are The Ever-So-Versatile And Potent Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss:

1. Ginger: Ginger is a perennial herb that has been a staple in Indian kitchens since time immemorial - the root spice is used to flavour curries and stews. It is also a treasure trove of many antioxidants and minerals. Ginger is also known to rev up metabolism naturally. Additionally, it is also helpful in stimulating gastric juices and boosting digestion. According to Ayurveda, ginger can instantly ignite digestive agni and facilitate healthy digestion, which is a key component for sustainable weight loss.

2. Amla: The bitter-sour food is an Ayurvedic gem you have to include in your weight loss diet. Dense with fibres, it helps you feel satiated. If you are full, you are less likely to binge on other foods. Amla also helps slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. Better blood glucose management ensures better weight management too. Amla is also excellent for boosting metabolism.

3. Lemon: Lemon is packed with pectin fibres that helps keep you full. It is also known to naturally boost metabolism. Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach is one of the oldest and trusted remedies to cut belly fat.

4. Honey: If you wish to lose quick kilos, you must do away with sugar immediately. Sugar adds to empty calories that do nothing for your nutrition, but leads to fat gain. Honey is an excellent natural remedy for sugar. You can use it to sweeten your tea or as topping n your cereals. Essential hormones present in honey are known to suppress appetite and aid weight loss.

5. Black Pepper: Black pepper helps increase the thermogenic effect or thermic effect of food (TEF), which increases the metabolic rate or the rate at which your body burns calories. Make sure you do not go overboard with it. Excess consumption of spicy food tends to take a toll on digestion.

Include these foods in your weight loss diet and see the impact for yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.