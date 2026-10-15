Video: Rishi Sunak, Sudha Murty Visit Bengali Sweet House In Delhi. Here's What They Tried

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday. He also met PM Narendra Modi and congratulated him on completing 25 years in public service. A trip to Delhi for Sunak was incomplete without a visit to one of the city's most iconic food stops. The former UK PM went to Bengali Sweet House with his mother-in-law and Member of Parliament Sudha Murty. They were also accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

As they visited the spot after lunch, the group tried some chaat, lassi and tea. Rishi Sunak wanted to sample some sweets and tried one of his favourite Indian desserts, rasmalai.

Sunak had also visited the place in 2025, closer to Diwali. In a conversation with Varjesh Aggarwal, Partner at Bengali Sweet House RC, he recalled the lovely Diwali decorations from that time. During the NDTV World Summit 2025, Sunak revealed that "mithai" is the most important thing to him during Diwali, while referring to his visit to Bengali Market.

Established in 1937 in the heart of Bengali Market, Bengali Sweet House & Pastry Shop has been a go-to destination for authentic sweets, savouries and baked delights for nearly nine decades. Founded by Lala Bhim Sain, Lala Rohtash Chand and Lala Banwari Lal, the shop pioneered Bengali flavours in the capital, earning its place as a cultural landmark.

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Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities have visited this iconic shop for snacks and sweets. Popular items on the menu include chole bhature, pyaz wali kachori and traditional Indian sweets such as jalebi and rasmalai.