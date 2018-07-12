Surya Grahan 2018: Should You Really Avoid Eating During Solar Eclipse?

The world is waiting for the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan that is set to take place on 13th July, 2018. Since the eclipse is falling on a Friday, and that too on the 13th day of the month, the interest around the solar eclipse is increasing with every hour. In western popular culture, the date is associated with several eerie superstitions. Unlike the total solar eclipse of last year that was visible in many continents across the world, Friday's partial solar eclipse would be best visible only in parts of Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but the moon only covers the sun partially. Experts are saying that this time around, people in Tasmania, off the southern coast of Australia, are most likely to catch the best glimpse of the spectacular visual. Those who are wanting to catch the stunning sight of the partial eclipse in India, may need special set of cameras and lenses to do so.

Surya Grahan 2018: Time of Partial Solar Eclipse In India



According to Indian local time, the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan would begin on 13th July 2018 at 07:18:23 a.m. and go on till 08:31:05 a.m.

Solar eclipse 2018: How does the solar eclipse affect your eating habits?

There are several myths and belief across the world associated with both solar and lunar eclipse. In many communities in India too it is believed that during the time of the eclipse people should refrain from eating food, cook, or drink water and preferably avoid all outdoor activities. In yogic practice one is advised to increase the quantity of food with the rise in Sun and reduce the quantity of food in meals with the setting of the Sun, therefore in the temporary absence of the sun rays and light, it is said one should avoid eating very heavy food.

Dr. Mitali Madhusmita , Senior Doctor, Sri Sri Tattva Panchkarna says "It is advisable to have any food prior to eclipse or after. In the absence of sunlight, the bacteria tend to get active, which could affect the nutritive profile of your food and prove detrimental for health. In fact, one should avoid cooking too for the same reason. This time around the eclipse is just for an hour, so it should not be so difficult to fast. People who are sick or tired, may not fast for the eclipse period."

These are the guidelines she suggests for eating on the eclipse day.

1. Who should fast? People who are sick or are old may refrain from fasting. They can have light sattvik food that is easy to digest. To maintain their electrolyte balance they should load up on fluids like soups and juices. Nuts are very effective to induce strength and endurance.

2. What about water? Best to avoid water too, because the absence of sun rays may aggravate bacterial action, Dr Madhusmita suggests. But if you are sick, or old are pregnant you can consume lukewarm or boiled water. It is also a good idea to drink up on tender coconut water, it helps vitalise your body with essential nutrients and electrolytes. Drinking some before the eclipse will help keep you energised through the fast too.

3. Foods to avoid: According to Dr Madhusmita, one should particularly avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, fermented foods and high protein food during the eclipse as these foods are heavy. According to her, ideally one should be meditating during eclipse, as it is said to affect your emotional well-being. Some people experience mood swings. Therefore, to complement your meditation, light food is the best.

4. Post Eclipse: People can resume their usual diet after the eclipse. Eating fruits, especially the ones that are in season is a good idea as they are full of vital antioxidants that helps replenish the body from within. Raisins are full of natural sugars and great energy boosters, so you can include them too.

5.Cooking after eclipse: When you are cooking after the eclipse, you can cook the way you want. But it is a good idea to include turmeric in your food. Turmeric has food immunomodulatory properties, which can help restore your immunity and overall health.

Many sections of modern science believe that one need not bring about any change in the diet whatsoever. As part of their argument, the temporary position of the celestial bodies need not call for drastic changes, especially because these bodies are always moving.

So whether you chose to eat during this partial eclipse or not is entirely dependant on your beliefs and we do not advocate one against the other.

This partial solar eclipse would last for a duration of 1 hour 13 minutes. And the next solar eclipse of 2018 will occur on 11th August.

