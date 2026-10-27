Shangri-La Eros Delhi Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Service Charge: Rules Every Diner Must Know

A service charge added to a restaurant bill may look like a routine part of dining out, but customers cannot be compelled to pay it. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on Shangri-La Eros New Delhi after finding that its restaurant, Mister Chai, automatically added a 10% service charge to customers' bills.

The authority held that the practice amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. It also directed the restaurant to stop collecting any such charge automatically or by default, including under another name.

The case brings the rules around restaurant service charges back into focus, especially for diners who may not realise that they can refuse to pay an additional service charge. The CCPA's order also raises questions about how restaurants configure their billing systems and whether an amount described as optional can be treated as voluntary when it is added to the bill by default.

According to The Times of India, the authority examined bills in which the restaurant had added a 10% service charge and subsequently levied GST on the increased amount. The bills included a service charge of Rs 435 on a subtotal of Rs 4,350 and Rs 125 on a subtotal of Rs 1,250.

What Did Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Say?

Responding to the CCPA's order, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi said it had stopped automatically adding service charges across its dining outlets and services from October 1, 2026.

The hotel shared the following statement with NDTV Travel:

"Shangri-La Eros New Delhi acknowledges the order issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority and is committed to complying with it.

Effective 1 October 2026, the hotel has discontinued the automatic addition of service charges across its dining outlets and services. Guests' bills will reflect only the prices of the items ordered and applicable taxes. We remain committed to transparent billing practices and to providing guests with a seamless experience and the high standards of hospitality for which Shangri-La is known, " said a spokesperson from Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

The hotel's response confirms that the change extends beyond Mister Chai to its other dining outlets and services. Under the revised practice, bills will include the prices of the items ordered and applicable taxes, without an automatically added service charge.

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Restaurants cannot add a service charge to the food bill automatically or by default

Why Did The CCPA Fine The Hotel?

The case followed a consumer complaint alleging that Mister Chai had charged a 10% service charge on food bills. The complainant submitted invoices as evidence, following which the CCPA issued a notice to the hotel. In its response, the hotel argued that the service charge was discretionary and that the menu explicitly offered the option to request a waiver. It also maintained that the complainant had not objected to the charge before or after paying the bills.

The hotel described the charge as "Charges for Voluntary Service Staff Contribution (optional)".

However, according to the authority, making customers responsible for opting out of a charge that has already been added to their bills goes against its service charge guidelines.

What Are The Rules On Service Charges In Restaurants?

The CCPA issued its 'Guidelines to Prevent Unfair Trade Practices and Protection of Consumer Interest with Regard to Levy of Service Charge in Hotels and Restaurants'. Under these guidelines, restaurants and hotels must follow five key rules:

1. No automatic service charge: Restaurants cannot add a service charge to the food bill automatically or by default.

2. No renaming the charge: Establishments cannot collect a service charge under another name, such as a staff contribution, to get around the rules.

3. Payment must be voluntary: Customers cannot be forced to pay a service charge. Restaurants must make it clear that the payment is voluntary and at the customer's discretion.

4. No denial of service: Restaurants cannot restrict entry or refuse to provide services because a customer declines to pay a service charge.

5. No GST on the service charge: Restaurants cannot add the service charge to the food bill and levy GST on the combined amount.

The key distinction is between a customer voluntarily choosing to reward restaurant staff and a restaurant adding a charge to the bill before the customer has made that choice.

Can Restaurants Charge A Service Fee If They Call It Optional?

Simply mentioning that a charge is optional on the menu does not make its automatic inclusion in the bill acceptable. In the Shangri-La Eros case, the hotel argued that customers could ask for the charge to be waived. The authority's position is that customers should not have to challenge a charge at the billing counter to avoid paying it. Describing it as optional or changing its name does not resolve the issue if the billing system continues to add it by default. The payment must be voluntary in the first place.

What Should Customers Do If A Restaurant Adds A Service Charge?

If you notice a service charge on your restaurant bill, check whether it was added automatically. If you did not voluntarily agree to it, you can ask the restaurant to remove it and request a revised bill.

