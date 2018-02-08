Jet Airways Announces Twice Daily Flights Between Bengaluru, Singapore, Fares Start At Rs 11,768 Customers willing to avail Jet Airways' special offer can book flight tickets till February 15, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering international flight tickets from Bengaluru to Singapore starting at an all-inclusive introductory price of Rs 11,768. According to the official website of Jet Airways (jetairways.com), the special fare offer will be applicable on both to and fro journeys in economy class of international flight tickets. The flights between Bengaluru and Singapore will be available twice a day. Customers willing to avail Jet Airways' special offer can book flight tickets till February 15, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on March 15, 2018.Jet Airways' special fares on international flight tickets between Bengaluru and Singapore are valid for 1 month travel from date of commencement of journey, said the airline. Jet Airways' Bengaluru to Singapore special fare is applicable on flight number 9W 26 and for Singapore to Bengaluru, it is applicable on flight number 9W 25.Jet Airways has mentioned certain terms and conditions on its website which the customers must know before availing the offer. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the carrier on its website. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, added Jet Airways.