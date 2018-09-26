Include These Foods In Your Daily Diet To Prevent Inflammation

Inflammation is the natural defence mechanism of the body to fight against anything unrecognisable that enters it, like viruses. However, there is no denying the fact that chronic inflammation can lead to a host of health complications as well. Our diet can play a major role in keeping inflammation at bay. When it comes to inflammation, certain foods can make or break the deal. Such anti-inflammatory foods contain antioxidants and various essential vitamins that help combat damage from inflammation. Here is a list of 5 such foods that can help you keep chronic inflammation at bay:

Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin is an active compound found in turmeric, which helps in reducing inflammation naturally. Chronic inflammation can give rise to swelling, redness and pain. Having a warm glass of haldi milk during bedtime can provide significant relief.

Green Tea

Green tea comes packed with essential antioxidants that can do wonders for your overall health. Apart from promoting weight loss, green tea may even block the over-production of inflammatory substances in the body due to the presence of anti-inflammatory flavonoids in it.

Walnuts

One of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts come under the category of anti-inflammatory foods as well. You can add them in your salads or in smoothies. Walnuts also help in increasing the nutritional value of meals.

Green Leafy Vegetables

In order to reduce inflammation in the body, one must aim at having a healthy and balanced diet. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, beans etc. are loaded with health-benefiting properties and are part of a balanced diet. Broccoli is another vegetable that has anti-inflammatory properties.

Figs



Fig or anjeer is abundantly rich in nutrients. Not only does it provide with a healthy dose of calcium, but also helps in fighting chronic inflammation as it contains flavonoid like luteolin, which helps in suppressing the activity of inflammatory cells.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

