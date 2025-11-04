Gowardhan Ghee Brand Parag Milk Foods Faces Rs 6.14 Lakh Fine Over Quality Issues

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has imposed fines totalling Rs 6.14 lakh on Parag Milk Foods Limited for alleged lapses in product quality standards. The dairy company, known for household brands such as Gowardhan and Go, disclosed the penalties in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, reported Financial Express.

Parag Milk Foods' product range includes Gowardhan ghee, paneer, curd, butter, milk, dairy whitener, and gulab jamun mix, along with Go-branded cheese wedges, spreads, slim milk, and flavoured yoghurt.

Penalties Imposed By FSSAI Divisions

According to the company's submission to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the FSSAI's Udaipur division imposed a fine of Rs 1.14 lakh under Section 51 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This was after a product sample, although deemed fit for consumption, was reportedly found to be below prescribed quality standards when collected from a retail outlet.

In another case, FSSAI's Lunawada office levied an additional penalty of Rs 5 lakh on similar grounds. Both orders were received by Parag Milk Foods on November 3, the company confirmed.

Company Responds To The Food Quality Issues

Parag Milk Foods said the impact of the penalties is limited to the amount levied and does not materially affect its operations. The company also stated it "reserves the right to appeal against the orders at the appropriate forum," reported Financial Express.

Increased Regulatory Scrutiny On Food Brands

The FSSAI, India's apex food safety regulator, has been tightening oversight on packaged food and beverage companies. As per reports, recent months have seen a rise in inspections and penalties under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011.

In May, the regulator also warned brands against misleading "100%" purity claims on product labels and advertisements. The Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, mandate that all claims must be truthful, clear, and not misleading, ensuring consumers can make informed choices. Learn more about it here.