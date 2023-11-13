Foreigner Cooks Up Onion Bhajis, Desi Internet Users Are Impressed

Viral onion bhajiya video

Indian cuisine has won hearts around the world, captivating taste buds with its rich and diverse flavours. Now, with the availability of authentic recipes online, people from various cultures are discovering the pleasure of preparing Indian dishes and snacks. Recently, a man from New Zealand got the desi stamp of approval after he shared a video showing the process of making "onion bhaji" for his partner, on Instagram. In the video, the man asks his partner what she would like for lunch, and she responds with "onion bhaji." Following this, the man immediately gets to work.

In the clip, he is seen skilfully slicing onions into thin pieces, finely chopping green chillies, and cutting ginger. All these ingredients find their way into a bowl, where he adds various spices, including turmeric powder, red chilli powder, some salt, and some chickpea flour (besan). To bring it all together, he pours 4 tablespoons of water over the mixture and thoroughly mixes the ingredients with his hands.

Then he grabs a pan and sets up the heat to 160-degreeC. He rolls the bhaji batter into golf ball-sized balls and gently drops them into the sizzling hot oil. It is then fried for a good 4-5 minutes until they are this beautiful golden brown and perfectly cooked through.

He didn't just stop there - he also whipped up some tamarind chutney. He mixed 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 4 tablespoons of tamarind puree, juice from half a lemon, 1 tablespoon each of chilli powder and coriander powder, half a teaspoon of salt, and a little piece of finely grated ginger into a small pot. He brought the mixture to a light simmer, ensuring the sugar dissolved, resulting in a delicious tamarind chutney.

He also made some green herb chutney to go with the bhajis. The mixture comprised a small bunch of well-washed coriander roots and leaves, along with mint, a green chilli, half a teaspoon of salt, the juice of half a lemon, and two tablespoons of water. Bringing it all together, he blended these ingredients in a small blender until he achieved a smooth paste. Following the cooking process, he served the onion bhajis with tamarind chutney and green herb chutney to his partner. Watch the video here:

Onion bhaji or bhajiya is a common Indian snack loved for its simplicity and deliciousness. Whether enjoyed on the streets or as homemade treats, these snacks are a popular part of Indian cuisine, perfect for casual snacking or festive occasions. People in the comments were impressed with the foreigner's cooking skills. One user wrote, "He made ONION BHAJIS better than most Indians!!"

"As an Indian, I approveeeeeeeeeee!" a comment read.

"Love myself a good bhaji. These look killer bro," someone else complimented.

