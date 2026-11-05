A Month After Its Licence Was Suspended, Delhi's Seven Seas Hotel Scores 99% In Fresh Inspection

A month after its food safety licence was suspended over serious hygiene violations, Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd has received a significantly better assessment from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

A new inspection report dated October 16, 2026, shows that the hospitality business scored 100 out of 102 marks, achieving 99% compliance. The inspection was conducted at its premises in Plot No. 12, Manglam Place, Sector 3, Rohini, Delhi, the same address where the earlier violations were reported.

Seven Seas Hospitality Scores 100 Out Of 102 In FSSAI Re-Inspection

According to the report, Seven Seas Hospitality obtained 100 marks out of a maximum 102, translating to a compliance score of 99%. Inspectors assessed several aspects of the food business, including the design and condition of the premises, food storage and handling, maintenance, sanitation, personal hygiene, staff training and record-keeping.

The findings show that the establishment received full marks across several important food safety parameters.

Also Read: For The First Time Ever, 2 Restaurants In India Feature On World's 50 Best Restaurants List

One of the major concerns during the previous inspection was pest infestation. Cockroaches and houseflies had been found at the premises, alongside water stagnation, foul odour and poor housekeeping.

The October 16 report records compliance on the parameter checking for signs of pest activity or infestation. Inspectors found no reported signs of pest activity, including eggs, larvae or faeces. The report also records full marks for cleaning schedules, removal of food waste, drainage systems and preventive maintenance of equipment.

Proper Food Storage, Refrigeration And Kitchen Hygiene

The earlier inspection had flagged fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts. Rotten capsicums, degraded cooking oil and improper storage of meat were also reported.

There were concerns about condensation dripping from cold storage units onto food, refrigeration leaks and excessive ice deposits.

The latest report records compliance across several of these areas. The establishment received full marks for adequate refrigeration and temperature-monitoring facilities, hygienic food storage, segregation of raw and cooked food, and separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

The report further records compliance with cooking oil checks, including periodic assessment of its colour, flavour and floating particles.

Seven Seas Hospitality received full marks for food handlers' personal cleanliness, appropriate protective clothing such as aprons, gloves and headgear, and medical examinations and vaccinations against enteric diseases.

The report also records compliance with maintaining documentation, addressing consumer complaints and ensuring that food handlers have the necessary knowledge and training to handle food safely.

Also Read: 20-Year-Old Ghee Found In Grandfather's House Goes Viral. Can It Really Last For Decades?

The Latest FSSAI Report

For now, the latest report establishes that Seven Seas Hospitality's premises in Rohini received a 99% score in its October 16 post-suspension FSSAI assessment.

Following the latest assessment, Ramesh Dang, Director of Seven Seas Hotel, Delhi, spoke about the company's approach to hospitality and food quality. He said, "With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, we have always been committed to community building, providing our guests with the highest standards of service and hospitality."

He also emphasised the importance of food quality, hygiene and guest satisfaction, adding that these have remained central to the company's operations.