8 Lifestyle and Diet Changes That Can Change Your Life

Have you been trying to switch to a healthier life, but often give into the sedentary and unhealthy dietary choices due to habit? The good news is you are not alone. The better news is that it is never too late to begin afresh. A few basic lifestyle changes can bring desired results for a healthier and happier you. These diet and lifestyle choices can turn around your life.

1. Portion control: You can have all that you have but maintain portion control. Increase the portion size of the nutritious food on your plate like vegetables or dal, and cut your dessert by half. Indulge in whatever catches your fancy, just not the entire portion.

2. Load up on Protein: It is very important to eat protein with every meal; breakfast, lunch and dinner. Have lots of eggs daily. Protein not only helps in repairing muscle and fill in for muscle loss but also helps aid weight loss and boost the metabolic activity says, Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora.

3. Eat fats: It is one of the greatest misconceptions of all times, that one needs to do away with all types of fats for losing weight. You may want to leave the misconception back in 2017 and not take it forward in 2018, because neither does it do anything for your extra kilos, but ruling out a whole food group may take a toll on your health. Shilpa strongly recommends against shunning healthy fats such as ghee and nuts.

4. Don't take Aerated Beverages or Sugary Drinks During Meals: According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health practitioner Shilpa Arora, " Pure Carbonated acid with influx of unnatural sugar gives diseases like hypertension, arthritis, metabolic stress, sleep disorders, loss of nutrients and bone weakness.

5. Eat a rainbow everyday: Make sure your plate resembles a rainbow. Don't get us? What we mean us load up your greens, reds , purples, and oranges, these many coloured fruits and vegetables contain key antioxidants which are important for good health. From fighting diseases to strengthening the immune system or keeping us in good shape, they do it all.

6. Limit alcohol and smoking consumption: Love your can of beer or glass of wine. Make sure you don't go overboard with it. Regular consumption of alcohol not only affects liver, but it increases cholesterol levels which can take a toll on your heart. Smoking too can wreak havoc on your lungs and respiratory system.

7. Routine check-ups: It's important for people to have a balanced lifestyle and have routine preventive health check-ups done so that one can predict the problems in health and can manage and prevent them better.

8. Live a balanced life: It is of utmost importance to maintain balance in life. Balance in what your daily routine is, what you eat, who you meet, what is your activity level, how much you sleep and how much you eat can turn your life around and for good