Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath Watches World Cup Final With RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Shares Pic

Nikhil Kamath with Shaktikanta Das.

Australia became the world champions for the sixth time after defeating India in the ICC Men's World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Opener Travis Head starred during the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday by hitting a sparkling 137 off 120 deliveries, powering Australia to a convincing six-wicket win. India, who had a dream run in the entire tournament with 10 wins on the trot, will continue waiting for their next ICC trophy, which they last won a decade ago. Amid this, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared a picture of himself watching the match with Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das. Mr Kamath also said that "the best teacher" also gave him a lesson on finance during the match.

"Win some, lose some... ++ a lesson on finance during the game by the best teacher rbi gov @DasShaktikanta," he wrote in the caption. He also shared another picture of himself holding the Indian flag at the stadium.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over one lakh views and four thousand likes.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also attended the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad. He wrote to the Indian team that "the country stands with you today and always". Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

The match was also attended by Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan along with their children- Aryan, Suhana and Abram. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone were also in attendance. Singer Asha Bhosle, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the stadium.