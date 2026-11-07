Why China's Retirees Are Handing Their House Keys To Strangers

An increasing number of retirees in China are turning to an unusual way of travelling by exchanging their homes with strangers. The growing trend allows older people to explore new destinations without spending large amounts on hotel accommodation, while also helping them build social connections. According to The South China Morning Post, home-swapping holidays are becoming popular among Chinese retirees and people who have taken early retirement. Participants exchange house keys and stay in each other's properties, allowing both parties to enjoy a holiday without paying for accommodation.

The concept is not new. It dates back to European teachers in the 1950s and gained wider international attention after the 2006 Hollywood film The Holiday. In China, the practice began gaining popularity among young people in 2023 as hotel prices increased.

The trend has now found support among older people, many of whom have more free time and own properties that can be offered for exchange.

The South China Morning Post reported that home-swapping arrangements generally follow two formats. In one, both parties stay in each other's homes during the same period. In the other, one person hosts the guest first, with the return visit arranged for a later date.

For some retirees, the experience offers more than financial savings. It provides an opportunity to explore local neighbourhoods, meet new people and develop friendships beyond their usual social circles.

The newspaper highlighted the experience of Wu Xiaoping, a teacher from Wenzhou in Zhejiang province who is approaching retirement. She exchanged homes with a senior citizen in Nanjing whose daughter was studying in Japan.

Another participant, Xiao Ping, a 40-year-old former operations manager from Guangdong who retired early, exchanged his spare duplex property for a suburban villa in Guizhou. During his 20-day stay, he enjoyed the property's courtyard, pond and pavilion and socialised with the host's local friends.

The South China Morning Post also reported that retired engineer Li Feng from Xian exchanges her spare apartment twice a year. On one occasion, she stayed in a villa with a hot spring in Guangdong.

However, the arrangement comes with risks.

Lawyers have warned that exchanging homes with strangers can lead to disputes over damaged property, privacy violations and disagreements about responsibilities. Some travellers have also reported disappointing experiences, including accommodation that did not match the photographs shared before the exchange.

Participants often rely on informal agreements. Some exchange identity documents and liability waivers, provide fresh bedding and toiletries, and agree in advance on utility bills and cleaning arrangements. Guests may also send videos of the property before leaving to confirm its condition.

According to The South China Morning Post, legal experts recommend signing written agreements, making inventories of valuable belongings, checking the identities of participants and informing family members about travel arrangements.

The trend comes as China's older population continues to grow. The country's Ministry of Civil Affairs projects that the number of senior citizens will reach 380 million by 2030, with healthy younger retirees accounting for more than 60 per cent of the group.

While some people see home-swapping as an affordable way to travel and meet new people, others remain concerned about allowing strangers into their homes. The trend reflects changing travel preferences among China's retirees, who are increasingly looking for affordable experiences and opportunities to stay socially connected.