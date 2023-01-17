Watch: UK PM Office Celebrates Pongal, Staff Eats With Hands On Banana Leaf

The video has so far amassed over 2,000 views on Twitter.

The festival of 'Pongal' is a 4-day long extravaganza celebrated by the Tamilian population globally. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows staff of the UK's Prime Minister's office enjoying a delicious meal as they celebrate the festival.

The video was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh. The short clip shows staff sitting together and eating a traditional Pongal meal with their hands on banana leaves.

The video has attracted positive reactions on social media, especially from the Indian community in the UK. The feast was hosted at 10, Downing Street by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The video also saw men serving various food items dressed in traditional clothes, veshtis.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "UK PM office & defence celebrating Pongal festival. Sudda eating on banana leaf."

Watch the video here:

In a video message, Rishi Sunak said, "I want to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating Thai Pongal this weekend. I know how much this festival means to families across the country. Let me wish everyone here and around the world health, happiness and prosperity this Thai Pongal."

The third user commented, "This is awesome!"