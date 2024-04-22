Video: Man Opens Real Juice Pack After 'Horrible' Smell, Finds This

The man asked other users to exercise caution.

A social media user has claimed that he found a fungus-like substance in a tetra packet of Real juice. The man, Shaheer Khan, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the strange substance he discovered while emptying a packet of juice after he found the taste "horrible". Shocked by the incident, the man asked other users to exercise caution and advised them to pour packaged juices into transparent containers before consuming them.

"I opened it, took a sip and the taste was horrible and smelly. So i opened it and found this. I dont know what it is. Please transfer such juices in transparent jar and then use," he said and tagged Dabur India, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, International Food Policy Research Institute and Food and Agriculture Organization in the post.

I opened it, took a sip and the taste was horrible and smelly.

So i opened it and found this. I dont know what it is.



Please transfer such juices in transparent jar and then use@DaburIndia@fssaiindia@IFPRI@FAOpic.twitter.com/VC4S2PZ2Uv — Shaheer Khan, PhD 🇮🇳🐺 (@shaheerkhan) April 21, 2024

In the short clip, Mr Khan can be seen cutting the mixed fruit juice pack from the middle and pouring the juice onto the plate. He also finds a finding a dark, fungus-like substance inside.

The official account of Real Juice took to the microblogging platform and said, "Hi Shaheer, We regret the inconvenience caused, our product goes through rigorous quality checks & we maintain the highest standards to bring the best to our loving family." The company also said that they would conduct an investigation and asked Mr Khan to share his contact number for help with details.

This post caught the attention of many on the internet. "Ohhhh so pathetic... thanx for sharing... I swear to god... will never ever buy this products anymore..... will share this with all my groups and contacts," said a user.

Another said, "Horrible!"

A third person said, "Human life is on a toss.... What the hell this is"

A user wrote, "Time and again such incidents are reported..still no resolution..sad state of affairs."