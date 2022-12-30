Stunning Time-Lapse Video Captures 48 Hours Of Blizzard Impact In US Town

Stunning time-lapse video of blizzard.

A time-lapse video of 60 seconds showing the effects of a blizzard that covered a US town in snow completely in a 48-hour period is going viral on the internet.

The video begins with a straightforward road, a few automobiles, and a chair on the grass; afterwards, snow begins to fall in the region as a result of the blizzard's monster storm effect. In the second half of the video, the entire area is blanketed in snow, making it challenging to discern what lies beneath the snow.

Watch the video here:

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

The video has become so extremely viral on the internet that it has received over 3 million views and more than 50,000 likes. Many viewers left comments on this lovely but unsettling video.

Meanwhile, the American National Weather Service predicted that by the weekend, temperatures will rise to about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), although officials issued a warning that snowmelt could result in minor floods.

The extreme weather over the weekend sent temperatures below freezing in all mainland US states, including in Texas along the Mexico border, where some arriving migrants have struggled to find shelter.

At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

Road ice and whiteout conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation's busiest transport routes, including part of the cross-country Interstate 70 highway.

The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind, and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com.

(With inputs from AFP)