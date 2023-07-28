'Had Complete Breakdown': Woman Shares Her Struggles With Corporate Job

Sanchi was working as a finance and investment professional.

Sanchi Oswal, a 25-year-old finance and investment expert based in Bengaluru, recently spoke candidly about her struggles to find work-life balance in an interview with Humans of Bombay. Her words perfectly capture the realities of today's corporate culture and are becoming popular on social media.

The young professional explained that she left her well-paying job because she had a "complete breakdown" and claimed that she is learning to enjoy life outside of 12-hour workdays after becoming disillusioned with her career choice.

"The weight of working 12 hours a day had taken a toll on my mental health. I couldn't bear the grind, so I mustered courage and resigned. It's been two months now, and Momma has been my unwavering support amidst the chaos," she said.

"But now that I have more time to reflect, I understand that I brought the breakdown upon myself," Sanchi added.

Just like any other student in their 20s, when she started working at the age of 21, Oswal thought she had found her dream job. But when she became overburdened by cumbersome work, she realised that the workload was draining her.

"Back in 2019, as a 21-year-old, I sought a career that truly excited me & landed what I thought was my dream job. But the overwhelming workload drained me. The pandemic only worsened matters as remote work consumed my life. The constant pressure & long hours triggered my anxiety, creeping into every aspect of my existence. I struggled to sleep, my mind plagued with worries about unfinished tasks," she mentioned in the conversation.

Long hours and constant work pressure began to negatively impact her physically and mentally. She sought consolation in training and therapy to get rid of this anxiety; she even changed jobs and places, but the burnout continued.

After all this suffering on her 25th birthday, Oswal had a complete breakdown and decided to quit her job.

Moreover, she produced and posted a video titled Quitting Diaries that discussed her experience quitting her work. On Instagram, the video gained close to 2 million views.

Sanchi ended the talk by stating that although many people have described her decision to leave her work as a "sudden decision," for her, it represents taking control of her life.