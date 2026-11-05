Logan Star Dafne Keen Says She Was Offered Cocaine At Hollywood Parties When She Was 11

Logan star Dafne Keen has revealed that she was offered cocaine as a child during Hollywood wrap parties when she was just 11 years old. Keen, who shot to prominence playing the young mutant Laura/X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in the 2017 superhero movie, said that despite being exposed to alcohol and cocaine as a child, she had maintained her distance and preferred being sober.

Keen, who was only 11 when she shot Logan, revealed the troubling incident during a conversation with Michael Rosenbaum on his "Inside of You" podcast, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't think I've ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I'm such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest," Keen said.

"I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, 'I don't really have any interest in that,'" she said.

Stunned by the revelation, Rosenbaum asked, "11 or 12? Man, I didn't start that early." To which Keen replied, "Well, me neither. I was saying no, fortunately."

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Keen said that she avoids drugs and alcohol in adulthood, as she doesn't "really need it". "I'll go out and stay out 'til 6, but sober," she said. "Just for the vibes, just 'cause I like music and I like dancing and I like people," she said.

"I did used to lie as a teenager so I wouldn't get peer pressured. I'd be like, 'Nah, I'm good. I don't wanna drink. I already took something.' Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever."

Keen praised Jackman, with whom she shared most of her scenes in Logan. She said the Australian actor looked after her and ensured that no one on the set was 'abusing' her hours.

"He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure. He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn't aware of any tensions that would've been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing."