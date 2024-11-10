Kerala Doctor Calls Out Cristiano Ronaldo For Endorsing Herbalife: 'Deprived Of Ethics'

Many users noted that Ronaldo did not clearly label the post as a paid advertisement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked widespread debate on social media after posting a promotional ad for a Herbalife product on X. The Portuguese superstar's endorsement drew immediate attention from sharp-eyed fans, critics, and a vocal Indian doctor, eventually leading to a community note added to his post. In his post, the footballer promoted Herbalife's Formula 1 meal replacement shake as a healthy breakfast option, claiming it provided a ''balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.''

"A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast. Herbalife Formula 1 delivers a balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals," the caption of his post read.

Check it out here:

A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast. Herbalife Formula 1 delivers a balanced mix of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.#Herbalife#HealthyBreakfastpic.twitter.com/0N3O59FWZP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 7, 2024

The post quickly went viral, igniting a debate over the transparency of celebrity endorsements on social media. Many users noted that Ronaldo did not clearly label the post as a paid advertisement, a requirement under social media guidelines. Later, a community note on his tweet stated that Herbalife is a multilevel marketing corporation and the star is being paid for its promotion, which he should have remarked as an ''ad'' on the post, per X policies.

Ronaldo's post also sparked discussions on Herbalife's claims and scientific validity. Dr. Cyriac Abby Phillips, an expert in liver health, expressed concerns about Herbalife's past links to liver-related health issues. He argued that Ronaldo's endorsement may mislead fans and potentially harm public health.

According to Dr. Phillips, Herbalife manufactures subpar protein mixes derived from peas and soy, which are then contaminated with harmful botanicals. He criticized the company's pricing strategy, stating that they charge exorbitant rates for these inferior products, likening it to selling "Swarovski diamonds."

A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast.



No doubt. But Herbalife has no role in it.



Herbalife is a multilevel marketing pyramid scheme company which manufactures low quality mixed protein made from pea and soy and includes other dangerous botanicals, all the while… https://t.co/jsO4l5TH22 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) November 8, 2024

Furthermore, Dr. Phillips highlighted Herbalife's notorious association with severe liver damage, citing instances of liver injury and liver failure linked to their products. The Liver Doc also added news links attesting to his claims.

''No other BS company has even come close to what Herbalife products have achieved when it comes to harming consumers. Ronaldo may or may not know this, but his breakfast DOES NOT involve Herbalife products and this is just a paid (I wonder how much!) promotion for the company... Because even the people you place high on a high pedestal are sometimes deprived of ethics and morality when it comes to healthcare and health literacy when money talks,' he wrote in his post.

Notably, the Kerala-based hepatologist has a history of holding celebrities accountable for promoting questionable health products. He has previously called out prominent Indian celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara for endorsing pseudo-scientific products that spread health misinformation.