India's Youngest Billionaire Is 27-Year-Old. His Net Worth: Rs 9,100 Crore

At 27, Pearl Kapur has etched his name in entrepreneurial history as India's youngest billionaire.

India is home to hundreds of billionaires, with businessmen like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani among the richest people globally. As Indian economy thrives, a new luminary has emerged, rewriting the narrative of success at an astonishingly young age. At 27, Pearl Kapur has etched his name in entrepreneurial history as India's youngest billionaire.

His success was a result of the meteoric rise of his startup, Zyber 365. Founded in May 2023, Zyber 365 is a Web3 and AI-based OS start-up that has not only disrupted the retail sector but also achieved the coveted unicorn status within three months. A startup that is valued at over $1 billion is known as a unicorn.

The company, headquartered in London with operations based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been hailed as India and Asia's fastest unicorn, attaining a valuation of $1.2 billion (approximately Rs 9,840 crore).

Pearl Kapur, the Founder and CEO of Zyber 365, boasts a remarkable net worth of $1.1 billion (Rs Rs 9,129 crore) holding a commanding 90% of shares in the company. The startup recently secured $100 million in Series A funding, with 8.3% of the investment coming from the SRAM & MRAM Group, an agrarian company that recognized the immense potential in Zyber 365.

Kapur, an MSC Investment Banking (CFA Pathway) graduate from Queen Mary University of London, is recognised as an innovator in the realm of Web3 technology.

Before Zyber 365, Pearl Kapur's journey included stints as a Financial Advisor at AMPM Store and a Business Advisor for Antier Solutions. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to found Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2022.

Pearl Kapur envisions a future where the aggregation of exponential technologies like blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity, combined with sustainable practices, creates a solution that empowers the masses and leads to what he terms as Globalization 3.0.