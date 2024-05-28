'Change Is Coming' Says 60-Year-Old Miss Buenos Aires As Her Miss Universe Run Ends

Alejandra Rodriguez secured the "best face" category

A 60-year-old Argentine beauty queen's quest for Miss Universe may have ended, but she views her remarkable journey as the "first step of a change" in society's perceptions.

Alejandra Rodriguez garnered global attention in April when she was crowned Miss Buenos Aires, becoming the first sexagenarian to win a contest organized by the Miss Universe franchise.

Although she did not win the title of Miss Argentina on Saturday to represent her country in the Miss Universe pageant, she did secure the "best face" category and celebrated her achievement as a significant shift in how beauty is perceived.

"This is the first step of a change that is coming," Rodriguez, an attorney and journalist by profession, told CNN.

"I hope this (my participation) marks a before and after. I think exterior beauty is always the main focus, I don't think that it's wrong to select a beautiful woman, but maybe the concept of beauty needs to expand," she said.

Ms Rodriguez's participation was possible after the Miss Universe organisation changed its rules related to age. Notably, until 2023, contestants participating in the contest had to be between the ages of 18 and 28. But now, there is no upper age limit.

"It was a change that is positive, I think it is little by little, like all changes," she said, adding she was thankful to have "the opportunity to be the first."

Ending the age limit was just one of several rule changes the pageant implemented in 2023 to modernize.

For the first time in its over 70-year history, the franchise also allowed the participation of women who are married or divorced, as well as those who have given birth or are pregnant.

"There was also a 40-year-old woman who participated, another who is 37. It's like the limits are already expanding," Rodriguez said. "There were women who are mothers, things that were unthinkable before in Miss Universe."

The winner on Saturday was Magali Benejam, who at 29 would have been ruled too old to compete under the previous rules.