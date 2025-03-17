"Call It Gen-Z Behaviour Or...": Indian Employee In London Refuses To Work 5 Days In Office

A London-based Indian professional has taken a firm stance against returning to the office five days a week. Amidst the ongoing debate about in-person work, 25-year-old Taruna Vinaykiya, emphasized that she cannot afford to spend her entire salary on London's exorbitant commuting costs. In a viral post on LinkedIn, she expressed her concerns about return-to-office mandates, rising living expenses, and stagnant wages affecting Gen-Z professionals. "I won't be working 5 or 4 days in the office. PERIOD," she wrote.

She cited the notoriously high cost of living in London as her primary reason for refusal, revealing that despite her well-paying job, she struggles to make ends meet every month. Ms Vinaykiya also voiced her frustration with the limited opportunities for career advancement, noting that top positions are often held by individuals who show no signs of retiring.

"I'm 25, in a so-called "good" career, living in London, and still clawing my way out of my bills every month. I'll probably never own a home. Climbing the corporate ladder? Not exactly a dream when the jobs at the top are held by people who won't budge until they retire. And for what? Working harder for marginally better pay that still won't keep up with the cost of living?", she wrote.

She further alleged that Gen Z employees face wage and benefit disparities compared to Gen X and older millennials. She also criticized the practice of employees spending a significant portion of their after-tax income on commuting costs, only to attend virtual meetings that could be conducted remotely.

"So, remind me again why I should happily spend a chunk of my already-taxed-to-death salary on the world's most expensive transport system just to sit in an office and dial into online calls? Early Millennials, Gen X and boomers at some point in their careers got free lunches, reimbursed travel, travelling to new places for work, bonuses, stock options and actual face-to-face meetings with clients over coffee. Now? A slice of lukewarm pizza and a beer after work if you're lucky," she added.

To regain control over her work and career, Ms Vinaykiya revealed that she has now transitioned to freelancing. She suggested that the future of work may lie in creating personalized careers, rather than navigating traditional corporate structures.

"Luckily, I pivoted into freelancing, and while it's still early days, it's the first time I've felt like I have real control over my work. Maybe that's the future, not chasing promotions in a system that doesn't work for us, but building careers on our own terms," she concluded her post.

Ms Vinaykiya's sentiments resonated with many, who agreed with her reasoning and applauded her decision to take control of her career by switching to freelancing. One user wrote, "What an amazing way to put this. I see so many people writing about the so-called "tantrums" of Gen-Zs at work. When in reality these "tantrums" are repercussions!"

Another commented, "I completely agree with everything you've said, except I'm a millennial and I never got any of those perks. They were sold into us as kids but when the time came, those perks were gone."

A third said, "While I believe that going into the office creates space for bonding and building a stronger team, I do agree with you. There are days when you're in back-to-back calls, and commuting to the office just for the sake of it doesn't make sense. On top of that, the cost of living is truly challenging, especially for those just starting."

According to her profile, she serves as a Global Influencer Strategy Manager at the Lego Group. She holds an MA in Marketing from Durham University and a BBA from Stella Marris College.