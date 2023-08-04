'Almost Got Married': Ratan Tata Opens Up About Falling In Love

Mr Tata stated that the relationship fell apart after the India-China war started in 1962.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, has spoken about the time he fell in love with a woman in Los Angeles and "almost got married" to her in an interview with Humans of Bombay. Mr Tata stated that even though he got into other relationships after that, he could never find someone who he could call his "wife".

"I almost got married in Los Angeles... but couldn't because I returned to India soon after to be with my grandmother. The person I hoped to marry was supposed to join me shortly after," he said in the interview. The industrialist stated that the relationship fell apart after the India-China war started in 1962 as his partner was not allowed to visit India by her parents. "And so, we were left with an 'almost', a 'would have been'," he added.

Mr Tata said, "After that, there were other relationships, but I never found anyone I could call my wife. And by then, my life itself had become a conflict. I was constantly working and travelling, with little time for myself. But today when I look back, I don't regret any of it, not even for a second."

However, this is not the first time Mr Tata has spoken about his life. In 2020, in an interview with the same outlet, he had opened up about his life after his parents' divorce and how he grew up with his grandmother. Mr Tata also said that he had a happy childhood even though he and his brother faced a "fair bit of ragging" because of the divorce.

Eventually, Mr Tata went to study at Cornell University in the US with the help of his grandmother. He later accepted a position in Los Angeles where he worked for two years after changing his major to architecture and receiving a degree in the same field, a move which infuriated his father. "It was a great time - the weather was beautiful, I had my own car and I loved my job," he told the outlet in 2020.