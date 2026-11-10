Abhishek Awasthi Makes History In Australia, Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Greater Bendigo

India-born Abhishek Awasthi has been elected mayor of the city of Greater Bendigo in Australia's Victoria state, becoming the first person of Indian origin to hold the position. He was unanimously elected for the 2026-27 term at a special meeting of the Greater Bendigo City Council on Monday, November 9.

The 43-year-old, who previously served as the city's deputy mayor, took the oath of office at a ceremony held at The Capital Theatre on Monday. He will serve a one-year term, while Andrea Metcalfe has been elected deputy mayor. Awasthi's election was witnessed by nearly 250 people. In his address, he thanked fellow councillors and dedicated his achievement to migrants who have made Greater Bendigo their home. He also expressed gratitude to his parents and family members for supporting him throughout his journey, promising to work towards fulfilling the expectations of the city's residents.

On Facebook, he wrote, "I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo. Thank you to my fellow Councillors for their trust and confidence and to our community for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to working together with you, advocating strongly for our region and building a brighter future for Greater Bendigo."

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Originally from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Awasthi moved to Australia in 2008 as an international student. He enrolled at La Trobe University, where he pursued postgraduate studies in biotechnology and bioinformatics. He also worked part-time while completing his education.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Awasthi holds a BTech degree from Uttar Pradesh Technical University. He received Australian citizenship in 2015.

After settling in Bendigo in 2010, he became actively involved in the local community and participated in volunteering initiatives and programmes promoting multiculturalism. He also founded the Indian Association of Bendigo, which was formally established in 2021. The organisation works to bring Indian families across central Victoria together through cultural events, charitable activities and community support programmes.

Awasthi entered local politics in November 2024 after winning the councillor election from the city's Kennington Ward. He subsequently became Greater Bendigo's first deputy mayor of Indian origin for the 2024-25 term, working alongside then mayor Andrea Metcalfe.

Awasthi lives in Australia with his wife, Anima, and their daughter, Agni. His father, Surendra Pal, is retired from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), while his mother, Champa Sharma, is a homemaker. Both his parents and other relatives attended the swearing-in ceremony to witness his achievement.

