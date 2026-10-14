'You Were Scared Of Me Because Of Shah Rukh Khan': Salman Khan Recalls Past Feud On <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Season 9

Salman Khan had an interesting question for Karan Johar when he appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actor seemingly brought up his old rift with Shah Rukh Khan while talking about why Karan gets nervous around him.

What Did Salman Khan Say?

The new season premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman as the first guest. During the conversation, Karan admitted that the actor still makes him nervous.

"No one gets me more stressed, nervous, and hyper than you. I don't know why, it hasn't changed," Karan told Salman.

Salman was quick to ask if there was a reason behind Karan's nervousness. "Is it because of you or is it because of somebody else?" he asked, seemingly referring to his past fallout with Shah Rukh.

He then assured Karan that there was nothing to worry about now. "Right now you should not be stressed because everything is all good. It's been good for the longest time," Salman said.

The actor went on to acknowledge that things had not always been this way. "At one point of time, it was not good. So, I could have understood that you were scared of me because of not you, because of Shah Rukh," he added.

Karan laughed and denied the suggestion, but Salman's remark brought back memories of the much-discussed fallout between the two superstars.

What Happened Between Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan?

Salman and Shah Rukh reportedly fell out in July 2008 after an argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai.

According to reports, the disagreement began with comments about their television shows, Dus Ka Dum and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain? The argument reportedly became more heated after a remark about Salman's then-reported former girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karan, who was reportedly present at the party, left with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, after the argument.

The two actors remained distant for several years before putting their differences aside. In July 2013, they shared a public hug at politician Baba Siddique's Iftaar party, putting an end to years of speculation about their relationship.

Since then, Salman and Shah Rukh have been on better terms and have even appeared in each other's films.

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