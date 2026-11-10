"You Are Going To Be My Titanic": Amyra Dastur Recalls Being Intimidated By Farah Khan

Farah Khan visited Amyra Dastur's Mumbai home for the latest episode of her YouTube vlog. During the chat, the actor recalled an incident from the sets of Kung Fu Yoga and revealed that she was intimidated by Farah.

In the film Farah had choreographed a song called Goosebump, which had Amyra in it. Remembering the incident, the actor shared, “Farah has a very good sense of humour, but I did not know that. I had only heard that Farah ma'am will yell at you, so don't mess up… Then she comes at me, and she says, ‘Congratulations!' So I thought I was doing such a good job. She said, ‘You are going to be my Titanic and ruin my career!'” Amyra shared that the incident almost made her cry on set.

Farah looked surprised and laughed at the recollection, adding that whoever has gotten some yelling has done well in their career. The filmmaker also remembered how she once yelled at Boman Irani on the set of Happy New Year. Farah shared how Boman was trying to get in character, but it was making her think he had gone into a coma. She recalled asking him, "Will you do something, or will you stay in a coma?" Farah added that Boman got up and told her he was trying to stay in character.

Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. The heist action comedy featured an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff. In recent years, Farah has started posting celebrity house tours and cooking videos with her cook, Dilip, which has become a huge hit with audiences.

On the other hand, Amyra was last seen in the Netflix series titled Chumbak alongside Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Sumeet Vyas.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Reviews Suriya's Scene, Calls It A 'Must-Watch'