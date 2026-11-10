Yash Poses With His Children In Ravana Avatar, Thanks Fans For The 'Love' In Diwali Pics

Amid the chatter over Ravana's 'glorification' in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Yash shared his Diwali wish for fans and followers. On Tuesday morning, Yash shared famjam pictures featuring wife Radhika, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv. In the first picture, the happy family poses for a perfect frame. In the next, Yash, dressed as Ravana, is seen clicking a selfie, while his children mimic Ravana's expression.

Sharing the pictures, Yash wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali.Thank you for the love."

Director Nitesh Tiwari shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

How Yash's Children Reacted To His Ravana In Ramayana

After the Los Angeles screening on October 27, Yash shared how his seven-year-old son Yatharv reacted to his portrayal of Ravana in the film. The child went emotional after seeing his father's Ravana killing the bird - Jatayu - and didn't approve of his actions even though it's a film.

Speaking about their reaction, Yash said, "I could see they had so many questions because for them, life is just starting. They are understanding how to behave, how to respect one another. I was so surprised to see my son's reaction." This was the first time that Yash's son had watched a film in a theatre.

Sai Pallavi shared what had upset Yatharv.

"He said to Yash, 'I didn't like you killing that bird,'" she recalled.

"He knows that it is his daddy and that he has done movies before and that maybe they were acting. But he said, 'No, it is not nice. It is not good that you kill the bird even in the movie. I don't think you should have done that.' It was such a beautiful moment," Sai Pallavi said during a media interaction where she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as well.

During an earlier interaction, Yash also said that he was more interested in exploring Ravana's other aspects than the familiar traits known to everyone.

"Sometimes you want to give people another point of view, give them an opportunity to understand that he also had some good qualities. It is not just black and white. To let people reason with him, understand what he was trying to do and where he went wrong. That was quite interesting and challenging for me," he said.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.