Will <i>Ramayana</i> Change How We See Ravana? Yash Talks About Different Interpretations

The Ramayana release is just around the corner, and the stars of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote it on a large scale. While Lord Rama is seen as the hero and Ravana as the villain, Yash believes there is much more to understand about both characters. Yash, who plays the Lanka king in Nitesh Tiwari's film, feels people might be able to relate to both sides of the story.

The actor pointed out that Ravana was not an ordinary king. He was a “learned scholar and great musician, warrior and king,” but some small choices led to major changes in life. Yash feels this is one of the most interesting parts of the Ramayana, as it shows how power and success are not enough. What matters is how a person handles them.

In an interview with Today Stars, Yash said, “The interpretations of the Ramayana is different in each state. The beauty of our culture is that we always try to see the story from everybody's point of view. There are interpretations through Ravana's eyes. So, the beauty of this whole story, what I always feel, is that it's very relatable because there are two aspects of it. We want to achieve something. We go for it. We earn the skills or we dedicate ourselves all of it. And then when you get it, sometimes you become very powerful. After that, to maintain it is also important.”

“But there are also a small small elements on the life of a small small decisions could have made domino's effects. They can bring it. So, that is a main aspect of this. This is beautifully depicted. You can relate to Ravana, you can relate to Rama, but how Prabhu Shri Ram has handled situations in life, that is something to show that you need Ravana. So, I've understood every character.”

Yash also shared that he chose to co produce Ramayana because he believes the story deserves to be made on a grand scale. He feels Indian cinema has the potential to reach audiences across the world, just like Korean films have gained fans in many countries.

According to him, India has many stories that deserve to be told on a global level and Ramayana is one of them.

While the KGF star plays Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor will appear as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi Reveals Yash's Son Cried After Watching Ravana's Battle With Jatayu