Abhay Arora Reveals How He Helped Create Ranbir Kapoor's Parshuram Scene In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana and one of the film's key moments shows his meeting with Lord Parshuram. While Ranbir's face appears in the final shots, actor Abhay Arora was also part of the sequence as his body double. Abhay recently shared how the makers brought this unusual idea to life and what they wanted to show.

The team planned to create a visual link between Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar, Parshuram and his seventh avatar, Lord Ram. This decision was made even before Abhay joined the film. When he was offered the role, the makers told him about their plan to use Ranbir's face on his body in some shots. He agreed because he wanted to be part of the film.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Abhay Arora explained, “Ranbir and I have given the same performance, same dialogues, same emotions. Everything was just the same and we performed it together. The creative idea was that the makers wanted to show the relevance between Vishnu's sixth and seventh avatar, which are Bhagwan Parshuram, Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Vishnu. So, they wanted to show the similarities of the faces, and hence, this call was taken even before I was cast.”

“When I was cast, they told me, ‘You actually look like bhagwan Parshuram in it, from what we have seen. But, now we have taken a creative call, and would you still like to do this?' And, I wanted to contribute to the film. The idea was to put Ranbir's face on me and keep both the performances. So, they have kept some of the shots which are completely mine, and some of the shots which are Ranbir's. It is not just a body double, it's a complete performance, which is the same.”

Abhay Arora further shared that many parts of the Parshuram scene were actually performed by him. The shots showing Lord Parshuram sitting and giving the bow, as well as the moments where Ranbir stands in the scene, were filmed with Abhay. This was part of his agreement.

He also explained how the two actors' work was brought together. He first performed the scene, and Ranbir shot his part next day after the team discussed the movements and actions. The makers then joined selected shots from both performances to create the final scene.

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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