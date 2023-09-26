How A Launderer's Mistake Shaped An Everlasting Friendship Betweeen Dev Anand And Guru Dutt

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmHistoryPic)
On the occasion of legendary actor Dev Anand's birth centenary, let's take a look at how a “launderer's mistake” helped shape a friendship between two of Indian cinema's “most unique and innovative minds.” We are talking about, of course, Dev Anand and the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt. As reported by digital media house The Paperclip, a quirky event, on the sets of Dev Anand's debut project Hum Ek Hain, led to the “bonding of two incomparable creative minds”. Before we dive deep into the story, let's take a quick glance at Dev Anand's journey from Lahore to the sets of Hum Ek Hain.
“In the early 1940s, Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, after completing his BA degree from Govt. College, Lahore, arrived in Bombay. His elder brother, Chetan Anand, was part of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) and the younger sibling soon followed suit. This was the time when the Bombay film industry was wowing audiences across India. The cynosure of all eyes was the reigning star, Ashok Kumar whose performances in Kismet and Achyut Kanya left an indelible impression on young Dharamdev,” The Paperclip reported.
The thread continued, “He [Dev Anand] was determined to achieve stardom on the silver screen. He had later admitted that he nearly gate-crashed into Prabhat Film Studios and secured a leading role in their next production Hum Ek Hain.” Guru Dutt was also a part of the 1946 film. “It was on the sets of this film that the quirkiest of events led to the bonding of two incomparable creative minds. One day, at the shoot, Dharamdev, now using the screen name “Dev Anand”, was leaving the studio,” the digital media house reported.
At the exit, Dev Anand came face to face with another young man of roughly the same age, who introduced himself as an assistant director of the film and gave his name as Guru Dutt. After looking at each other, the two realised that their shirts had been swapped - a mistake by the studio laundry man. Dev Anand and Guru Dutt had a good laugh over the faux pas.
Dev Anand promised Guru Dutt that if he ever produced a film, he [Guru Dutt] would direct it. Guru Dutt had also reciprocated by promising that Dev Anand would be the leading man of his first directorial venture, as per The Paperclip. Within three years of making his acting debut, Dev Anand — in 1949 – along with his elder brother Chetan Anand established their own production house Navketan Films. The first film released under the banner of Navketan was Afsar in 1950. It was directed by Chetan and featured Dev Anand in the lead.
For Navketan's second production, titled Baazi, Dev Anand got his friend Guru Dutt as the director. Baazi is reportedly the first crime noir film made in India. It became the second-highest commercial grosser of 1951. Apart from its commercial success, Baazi turned out to be “unforgettable” for the two friends for “personal reasons.” At the mahurat of the film, Guru Dutt was mesmerised by Geeta Ghosh Roy Chowdhury's rendition of the song “Tadbeer Se Bigdi Huyi Taqdeer.” Guru Dutt and Geeta got married in 1953.
Meanwhile, Dev Anand had ended his relationship with actress Suraiya by 1951, due to her family's staunch stance against their marriage. Just like Guru Dutt, the actor also found love on the sets of Baazi. For Baazi's female lead, Chetan Anand had picked a fresh face Mona Singha, “a Punjabi Christian from Lahore.” She was christened Kalpana Kartik. Baazi marked Kalpana's debut project.
Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik “wasn't quite love at first sight but slowly and gradually, romance blossomed between the pair. In 1954, during a shooting break of Taxi Driver, Dev Anand married Kalpana Kartik,” the report added. In the coming years, Kartik was “Mona bhabhi” to Guru Dutt while Geeta Dutt became like a sister to Dev Anand.
As per The Paperclip, Baazi remains a “landmark film” in the history of Hindi cinema because it was the first major success of lyricist Saahir Ludhianvi and the start of SD Burman's golden run with Navketan Films.
Notably, there was a fair share of creative differences between Guru Dutt and Chetan Anand. Though Guru Dutt severed his relations with Navketan, his friendship with Dev Anand remained unaltered. In 1952, Guru Dutt directed Dev Anand in Jaal. The film became “one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.” It was listed by Filmfare as one of the best noir films of the 1950s. The success of Jaal propelled Dev Anand to superstardom.
After the super success of Jaal, Dev Anand and Guru Dutt's next project together was C.I.D. It was also their last film together. C.I.D also marked the Hindi film debut of Waheeda Rehman and “the beginning of one of Hindi filmdom's most tragic romances.” Despite being married to Geeta Ghosh, Guru Dutt's alleged relationship with Waheeda Rehman was known to all
“Yet, in the highly competitive world of the Bombay film industry, the bond between Dev Anand and Guru Dutt would always remain special. As Dev Anand once said: "Zindagi ki daud mein uske [Guru Dutt] jaisa dost phir kabhi nahi mila……," The Paper Clip added.
Guru Dutt, who is hailed for directing classics like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, died by suicide in 1964. He was 39.
Dev Anand died on December 3, 2011 in London. He suffered a cardiac arrest.