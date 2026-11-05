What's Missing From <i>Ramayana's</i> English Version? Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Explain

The much-awaited Ramayana is being mounted as a cinematic spectacle for both Indian and international audiences, but the film will not be exactly the same for everyone. Earlier, sources had confirmed to NDTV that the English version of Ramayana will be around 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi cut. In a recent international interaction, the cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash reacted to what exactly is missing from the English version.

The interviewer said that she had watched the English version, which is 30 minutes shorter, and that the songs are missing, leaving her feeling "gutted".

Ranbir Kapoor laughed and said, "Well then, you should go and watch the Hindi version. They cut a good 30 minutes."

Sai Pallavi said, "And it's not all songs, there are also scenes from the movie."

Yash added, "The English version, because there are so many characters, people may not relate to it and understand it at this point in time. So, a collective decision was taken about what is the right length and what is the right presentation for it. And maybe if they like it and they want to dive deep into it, they can watch our Indian regional version. Even after that, if they want to know more about it, they can read the script."

The interviewer asked, "Are there dance sequences, though, or anything I have missed?"

The cast together said no.

About English Version

The international version is expected to have a more concise runtime, with certain portions of the film trimmed for overseas theatrical audiences. The English-language cut will also reportedly not feature songs, making it significantly different from the Indian-language versions of the film.

The move is understood to be part of the makers' larger strategy to present the epic to a global audience in a format that is more familiar to international theatrical viewers. Rather than simply dubbing the Hindi film into English, the global version is being tailored to suit the viewing habits and expectations of audiences outside India. Reports on the international cut have also stated that select scenes will be trimmed along with the removal of the songs.

For Indian audiences, however, music will remain an important part of the Ramayana experience. The Hindi and other Indian-language versions are expected to retain the musical portions of the film. The makers have already begun building anticipation around the music, with Jai Jai Ram, composed by A.R. Rahman, released as the first song from the film. The track features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

The decision to create different versions comes as Ramayana attempts something far more ambitious than a conventional Indian film release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the two-part epic has been mounted on a reported combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. The production is being positioned on a massive international scale, with DNEG leading its visual effects and the film being made for premium formats including IMAX.

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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