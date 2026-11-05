'Was I Too Old?': Ranbir Kapoor, 44, On His Biggest Fear Before Taking On <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres today, November 5. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, recently opened up about the responsibility of portraying the iconic character and how much creative freedom he had in the role.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Ranbir said, "If I'm playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there's a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text was written thousands of years ago, so you try to stay true to it."

"You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it, and then keep your performance simple," he added.

Discussing the challenges of the role, Ranbir said, "When you know you are playing gods, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk, and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously."

Speaking about whether he experienced self-doubt while portraying a character admired for his strong moral values, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he initially felt unsure of himself and questioned whether he was the right choice for the role.

"Absolutely. That's exactly what happened to me. I was filled with fear. I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite."

"You have to make them believable as human beings. Give them vulnerability and real emotions," he added.

Talking about the film, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, whereas Yash portrays Ravana.

Also Read: Ramayana Review: Spectacle Overshadows Substance In Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Film