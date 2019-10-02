Viral: Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's First-Ever Magazine Cover Is Breaking The Internet

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan occupied the top spot on the list of trends, courtesy their first-ever magazine cover together. On Tuesday, Sara, who featured on the cover of HELLO! magazine's October issue with Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time, shared a couple of photos of the magazine cover on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Sara looks gorgeous in a net sari with a quirky multi-coloured one-sleeved blouse while Ibrahim can be seen twinning with her in a black outfit by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Sara Ali Khan also shared a clip, in which the brother-sister duo could be seen twinning in white attires by Abu-Sandeep and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they both have redefined elegance on the magazine cover.

Sara Ali Khan's pictures, which she captioned, "Yo Bro," received over one million likes on the Instagram.

Reacting to the picture, several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Tanishaa Mukerji and Zareen Khan adored the siblings' new look. "Damn them genes!" wrote Priyanka while Tanisha commented: "You both look stunning."

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra and Tanishaa's comments on Sara's post. A screenshot of Zareen Khan's comment on Sara's post.

And here's the aforementioned video that Sara Ali Khan shared:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. This is not the first time Ibrahim has featured on his sister's Instagram profile. Sara Ali Khan has previously shared several pictures of herself with her brother on social media. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline.

