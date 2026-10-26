<i>Udta Teer</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Earns Rs 19 Crore In India, Rs 27 Crore Worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer recorded a total India nett collection of Rs 19.45 crore during its opening weekend.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer earned Rs 8.10 crore on Sunday, its third day in theatres.

The film had collected Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, registering a 78% jump from its opening-day earnings of Rs 4.10 crore on Friday.

Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 23.08 crore, while its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 27.58 crore.

Udta Teer Vs Ayushmann Khurrana's Previous Films

Ayushmann's biggest opening weekend so far belongs to Thamma, the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. Released during Diwali last year, the film collected Rs 86.89 crore gross domestically over its opening weekend.

Other films featuring the actor have also recorded stronger opening weekends. Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl collected Rs 44.57 crore, while its sequel, Dream Girl 2, earned Rs 40.71 crore during their respective opening weekends.

Amit R Sharma's Badhaai Ho recorded Rs 46 crore, while Amar Kaushik's Bala collected Rs 43.95 crore. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened to Rs 32.66 crore, and Anubhav Sinha's Article 17 earned Rs 20.04 crore during their opening weekends.

However, Udta Teer has managed to surpass the opening weekend collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which earned Rs 17.15 crore at the domestic box office. This places the spy comedy eighth among the highest-grossing opening weekends of Ayushmann's career, based on the figures provided.

Udta Teer Faces Competition From Upcoming Releases

The makers of Udta Teer, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, postponed the film's original October 9 release date. The decision came after Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, recorded a strong opening following its October 2 release.

Although Udta Teer arrived in theatres alongside four other Hindi films on October 23, it emerged as the highest-grossing release among them over the opening weekend.

The film now has a window to build its collections before the arrival of major upcoming releases. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

Ayushmann also has another film lined up for next month: Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-starring Sharvari, which is set to release on November 27.

What Is Udta Teer About?

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose and Mukul Dev, among others.

The film follows a Pakistani spy who suffers from memory loss and begins to believe that he is an Indian patriot. The spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.