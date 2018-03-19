Sunny Leone's Sunday. Who's Jealous? We Know We Are

Sunny Leone spent her Sunday 'hanging around'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 14:01 IST
Sunny Leone posted this picture (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Just another Sunday hanging around!! Lol," wrote Sunny
  2. She wore a yellow polka dotted crop top and a black striped pant
  3. "Sunshine," a user commented
Actress Sunny Leone spent her Sunday 'hanging around' and her post makes us very, very jealous. Sunny shared a picture from what appears to be a resort and she can be seen chilling like a boss. The 36-year-old actress looks chic in a yellow polka dotted crop top and a black striped pant. "Just another Sunday hanging around!! Lol," Sunny captioned her post. (Take notes from Sunny. This is actually how you should spend your Sunday). "Sunshine" and "awesome picture, Sunny" are some of the comments on her picture which has got over 1.1 lakh likes in just a couple of hours.

On 10th wedding anniversary, she shared a picture of kissing husband Daniel Weber.
 
 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three children. They adopted a baby girl Nisha last July and earlier this month, their sons Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy. Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their sons on social media. "God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibly be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" Sunny wrote.
 


Sunny Leone was last seen in Arbaaz Khan's Tera Intezaar. She is currently prepping for her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.
 

