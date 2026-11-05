SS Rajamouli's Honest <i>Ramayana</i> Review: Sheer Scale, Visuals Spectacular To Watch On Big Screen

Director SS Rajamouli has praised Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana: Part 1. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, was released in theatres on Thursday.

Taking to X, the Baahubali director wrote, "#Ramayana... the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch."

Praising the cast, he wrote, "Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax... loved every bit of it."

He also congratulated producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, saying, "Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen."

Before this as well, Rajamouli had showered praise on the film. Sharing the new trailer on X, he wrote, "#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth."

"Looking forward to 5 November. Best wishes to the entire team," he added.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Varanasi, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in key roles.

Also Read: "Sai Pallavi Is A Great Choice": When Srinidhi Shetty Revealed She Auditioned For Sita In Ramayana