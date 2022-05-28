Sponsored - Katrina Kaif To Divya Khosla Kumar, These Stars Ditched Gowns At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash

A glimpse of the big fashion moments at Karan Johar's party.

Bollywood actresses are always known to put their best fashion foot forward to red carpet events and parties alike. Recently Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with much aplomb and the who's who of B-town attended the bash. Forgoing gowns, some actresses were spotted wearing LBDs giving the term a whole new meaning with a whole lot of glam and a dash of oomph. Here's our roundup of B-Town divas who aced the look!

Katrina Kaif was seen ditching the usual suspects when it comes to colours and wore an all white LBD to the party. With a feathered shoulder on one side, the actress sported sleek hair and long sleeves with her ensemble and surely looked like a million bucks.

Divya Khosla Kumar was styled by the ace stylist Maneka Harisinghani and was seen in an edgy look. Her LBD was by the international label, Baravia and she worked her look to the T. The actress completed her look with a a side swept sleek hairdo with bangs and hot pink eye makeup which accentuated her gorgeous eyes.

Sara Ali Khan was seen in an all bling black strapless asymmetrical dress. The actress who is known for her gym and ethnic wear looks, was a breath of fresh air on the red carpet of Karan's birthday bash.

Kiara was seen in a blazer suit LBD with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with no jewelry and a messy hairdo which surely accentuated her high cheekbones.

