Sonakshi Sinha Reacts Hilariously At Trolls Predicting Her Divorce With Zaheer Iqbal

Social Media has opened the platform for several fans to interact with stars and get a glimpse of their day-to-day lives. However, amidst all this, there is the presence of trolls that sometimes lead to a bitter experience.

Stars are used to harsh comments on social media. While some of them choose to ignore most of it, some have the best comebacks. The latest celebrity is Sonakshi Sinha.

Earlier today a video of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral where the two are seen having their adorable moment together as they chat. The caption read, "Don't get married if your man is not this obsessed with you."

While fans flooded the comments section with love, one internet user was rather negative as he commented, "Ur divorce is too close to u."

Sonakshi Sinha had the most hilarious response as she replied, "@dark123707 pehle tere mummy papa karenge phir hum... promise!"

Several fans cheered for Sonakshi's sassy reply as comments such as "People nowadays become sad on seeing happy couples" and "Tbh - Sona & Zaheer look the happiest couple in the industry", started popping up.

Another fan mentioned, "Aesa trust sabko apne relationship par hona chahiye" while someone else said, "Karwa li apni bezzati, sahi answer diya Sona ne."

Sonakshi and Zaheer had dated for 7 years before they had an intimate wedding ceremony at their home on June 24, 2024. They then had a lavish wedding reception where their industry friends were in attendance.