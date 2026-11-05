"What's To Handle In It?": Shraddha Kapoor On <i>Eetha</i> Accent Backlash

Shraddha Kapoor has addressed the criticism surrounding her Marathi accent and dialogue delivery in her upcoming film Eetha. The actor said that she prefers to stay away from online negativity and focus on her work.

The actor opened up about her approach to criticism during a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session.

When a fan asked her how she deals with criticism, Shraddha gave a candid response: “I actually don't handle criticism. What is there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp.”

Shraddha went on to reveal that she barely checks her phone. “I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency. My friends, directors, and producers keep scolding me for not checking my phone,” she added.

Shraddha said that criticism is not something she wants to spend her energy dealing with. Instead, she said her priority is to keep working and take on more projects.

“I am not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That is it,” the actor said.

Shraddha's comments come days after the Eetha trailer received mixed reactions online.

Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.

Shraddha plays Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer. Vithabai Narayangaonkar was honoured by the President of India for her work in Tamasha in 1957 and again in 1990.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was last seen in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, which hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Gets Rs 90 Crore Distribution Deal With PVR Inox: Report