"Copy Or Coincidence?": Internet Spots Similarities Between <i>King</i> And <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Posters

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new poster for his upcoming film King. The poster gives fans a closer look at SRK's character in the film. The actor is seen holding a rose between his lips, while his fierce expression lends the otherwise romantic pose a darker feel.

While Shah Rukh's intense look caught fans' attention, some internet users were quick to compare it with Ranveer Singh's poster in Dhurandhar 2. They pointed out that the poster's colour grading, composition and overall aesthetic bore a striking resemblance to Aditya Dhar's film.

One user wrote, "You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk. ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is Cheap AI-generated Slop."

Another added, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

Someone else commented, "KING poster looks like a generic action movie template. Dhurandhar gave us CINEMA. There's a difference. Ab aisi film bana ke dikhao."

"The official #King poster has been copied from the #Dhurandhar2 poster....But even after copying, SRK looks like a joker in this poster. Even his own fans didn't like it!!," remarked a viewer.

"Knew someone would drag Dhurandhar into this. Not every similar looking poster is a copy, bro. If you've got actual proof, show it. Otherwise, comparing two posters and yelling “copy” isn't the flex you think it is," a fan said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It is set to release in theatres on December 24.

Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles. The movie was an absolute historic blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide to become one of the highest-earning Indian films of all time.

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