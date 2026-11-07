'Proud Mom' Kanchi Kaul Celebrates Sons' Acting Debut In Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i>

Actor Kanchi Kaul has a special reason to celebrate as her sons, Azai and Ivarr, are all set to make their acting debut in Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor recently attended the movie's trailer launch event with her kids in Mumbai. She also shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

In one video, Kanchi was seen recording her sons posing with the Maatrubhumi poster. The caption on the clip read, "Proud Mom."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared the video on his handle and wrote, "My favourite boys are going to have the most adorable debut - Azai & Ivarr - I love you !! So proud of you both." Kanchi re-shared the post, writing, "Thank you Riteish uncle...our forever fav."

Riteish and his wife Genelia D'Souza share a close friendship with television actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul. Both couples are often seen hanging out together and posting pictures on social media.

More about Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer inspired by the late Maha Vir Chakra recipient Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film also features Chitrangda Singh in a lead role alongside Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the plot draws heavy inspiration from the real-life Galwan Valley clash along the Line of Actual Control. The narrative also adapts accounts from Shiv Aroor's book India's Most Fearless.

The film was first announced under the title Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman Khan later explained that the release was postponed to allow more time for VFX refinement and ensure the film meets the desired visual standards.

The delay also gave the production team time to recover from an injury sustained by Chitrangada Singh during filming. Maatrubhumi is now set to release on December 4.

Also Read | Salman Khan Praises Maatrubhumi Co-Star Chitrangada Singh, Says "She Is Not Insecure"